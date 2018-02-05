W&K Names Davidson and Hunnicutt Production Chiefs, Fink Departs Ogilvy China

Mike Davidson and Matt Hunnicutt Credit: Wieden & Kennedy

Wieden & Kennedy Portland is promoting Mike Davidson and Matt Hunnicutt to co-directors of production. The role was previously held by Patty Brebner, who recently moved into a new role as head of the agency's content production studio. Davidson joined W&K in 2011 as a senior interactive producer and was promoted to director of interactive production in 2014. He has produced work for clients including Old Spice, KFC and Samsung as well as Portugal the Man's interactive music video for their Grammy-winning single, "Feel It Still." Hunnicutt joined W&K in 2006, and during his 12 years there has produced work for clients including Nike, Coke, Old Spice, Kraft, EA Sports, Facebook and P&G. Prior to his promotion, he spent five years as executive producer and integrated production director, overseeing production across the Nike Global and North America business.

Graham Fink

Graham Fink is leaving Ogilvy China, where he spent over six years as chief creative officer. Fink brought Ogilvy Asia its first Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, for the "Coke Hands" outdoor campaign. Ogilvy won't replace Fink, who joined in 2011 from M&C Saatchi in London. Three group executive creative directors, Chee Guan Yue, Thomas Zhu and Adrian Zhu, will jointly oversee creative. The move was planned over several months as Fink prepared his departure from China; he's exploring opportunities that take into account his growing interest in AR, VR and artificial intelligence. Fink is also an artist who has had several shows in the U.K. and China, including an exhibit of portraits created by his eye movements, using eye-tracking software. Ogilvy Asia also announced a reorganization of its creative leadership; Reed Collins and Ajab Samrai have been promoted to the newly created positions of chief creative officer for Ogilvy North Asia and chief creative officer for Ogilvy in southeast Asia, respectively.

Kate Morrison

72andSunny Los Angeles is appointing Kate Morrison as director of production. Tom Dunlap will continue to serve in his role as global chief production officer in other facets of the company. Morrison joins 72andSunny in March from Bartle Bogle Hegarty New York where she served as head of production. She also worked as an executive producer at BBH overseeing all film production from the New York office. Prior to BBH she worked at twofifteenMcCann, Butler, Shine, Stern and Partners and both 180 offices, on brands including PlayStation, Axe, XBox, Adidas, Under Armour, Sony and Jordan Brand.

Erick Rosa

Publicis One Japan is appointing Erick Rosa as chief creative officer. Joining from MullenLowe in Singapore, Rosa will succeed Jon King, who is leaving the agency. Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Rosa is currently executive creative director of Mullen Lowe Singapore. Prior to this, he worked with Leo Burnett in Portugal, Draft FCB (now FCB) and Euro RSCG (now Havas) in Brazil. In his new role, Rosa is tasked with overseeing the creative output of Publicis One's agencies in Japan – including Beacon, Saatchi & Saatchi and MSL.

Kathrin Guethoff

Germany's Serviceplan Group is promoting Global Executive Creative Director Kathrin Guethoff to its Creative Board. Guethoff is based in China and was Serviceplan China's Chief Creative Officer for four and a half years. She has 19 years of experience in the advertising industry in Europe and Asia, and has won awards at festivals including Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia Pacific and Epica.

Marketing agency Epsilon is hiring Barry Burdiak as executive creative director, SVP, reporting to Chief Creative Officer John Immesoete. Burdiak has spent nearly 30 years at DDB overseeing McDonald's, Budweiser and State Farm (Discount Double Check) businesses as an SVP, group creative director. He is a six-time Cannes Lions winner and three-time Emmy Award nominee (largely for Budweiser work). In his new role, he will oversee a team based out of the Chicago office.

Eric Zapakin

Creative & digital agency We Are Royale (Royale) is hiring Eric Zapakin as head of production. Zapakin joins Royale from Imaginary Forces, where he was a senior producer. He brings more than a decade of production experience in branding and entertainment/sports content and marketing. He will work closely with We Are Royale partner/managing director Jen Lucero and in parallel to Head of Digital Production Beck Henderer-Peña.

CHI&Partners rebrands as The&Partnership London. The 16-year-old agency says the name looks to a future where the effectiveness of creative work will increasingly rely on its smart use of data and technology. It already uses The&Partnership name in the U.S.

Tara Greer

Design consultancy Green Stone is appointing Tara Greer to serve as chief experience officer. Greer has nearly two decades of experience in the design industry and has won awards for work with brands like Nike, VW, Taco Bell and Converse. Prior to joining, she worked for Deutsch LA, leading its product design practice across all clients including Taco Bell, VW, Target, Pandora and Sprint. Before Deutsch LA, she worked at R/GA for eight years, including as executive creative director.

Seattle agency Copacino+Fujikado is hiring Mark Billows as associate creative director. Billows, who moves from Boston to Seattle, will report to Executive Creative Director Mike Hayward. He joins from Arnold Worldwide, where he held the title of creative director for two years. Prior to that, he spent two years as an associate creative director at BBDO. Earlier in his career he also worked at AKQA and The Martin Agency.