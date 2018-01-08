You used to be zany, like when you dressed up as Michael Jackson and danced to "Billie Jean" at company events. Now you're praising China's one-party system while telling foreign companies to stop complaining about the difficulties of doing business in China.

Alibaba Group's founder Jack Ma: Relax and be yourself again

It's a week into 2018 and a lot of consumers have already ditched their diets, home-improvement promises and other resolutions made in those heady moments when the ball went down in Times Square. But for the agencies, advertisers and media that make up this industry, your first quarter is just beginning. It's a new day! And our resolution? To help you better yourselves. It's a win-win.

2018 Resolutions We'd Like to See

Amazon: Size does matter

You're dominating the private-label biz in retail as millennials shy away from higher-priced brands. So stop using "Amazon" on your labels, so consumers don't know they're buying their tortilla chips and baby wipes from the same world-dominating company.

Breitbart: Replace Steve Bannon with Jared Kushner

BuzzFeed: Get your dox off

Get a copy of the Moscow pee video you were hyping this time last year. C'mon, you know you can do it! (Since Gawker's dead, you're our last hope.)

Chipotle: Get a CEO who can bring you back to high-flying status

And by flying we don't mean rodents plopping down from the ceiling.

CNN: Hire Michael "Fire and Fury" Wolff to team up with Wolf Blitzer

Call their show "The Wolf(f) Pack." They won't even need to book any guests—they can just spend the hour scowling at each other.

Facebook: Definitely avoid another metrics blunder

Launch a new effort, get publishers to buy in and stick with it. Then try not to bail on that idea for another initiative. Except maybe Watch.

Ford: Make peace with WPP or find a new agency

By notifying the holding company late last year that it was under new scrutiny, you foreshadowed potential changes at WPP's dedicated Ford shop, Global Team Blue, and inevitably messed up its holiday.

Google: Stand up for publishers

Follow Facebook's lead of refusing to pay AdBlock Plus money to whitelist ads and back your biggest allies.

Instagram: Stomp out all sexbots

And while you're at it, look for Snapchat's latest feature to "borrow," but at least be a little more subtle about it.

Interactive Advertising Bureau: Talk to your members

And tell them they can no longer pay AdBlock Plus.

Interpublic Group: Stop pretending that consultancies are not encroaching on the ad industry

It's happening. (But maybe your brush-off is part of an elaborate scheme to keep everyone off the scent of a consultancy snapping up IPG in the next 18 to 24 months.)

Kushner, Jared: Replace Ivanka Trump with Rose McGowan