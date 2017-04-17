Sunil Thomas CEO, CleverTap

By Garett Sloane

Sunil Thomas is going global with CleverTap, after forming the company in India in 2013 and making inroads in North America. The marketing startup is focused on the app ecosystem and helping brands get in front of audiences on mobile. Most important, CleverTap is trying to help marketers understand their own users through their brand's apps, their most direct route into mobile devices. With all the data coming on mobile users, brands need to make the best decision on when to message their customers. It's all about acquiring users and customers in a sustainable way.

"I see CMOs being held more accountable for measurable [return on investment]," Thomas said. "With this goal, marketing departments will focus more on programs for sustained growth rather than executing quick-win user-acquisition campaigns. They'll be able to allocate resources more strategically, with an eye on retaining a segment of users who are sustainable over the long term."

What will be the biggest trend or biggest surprise for martech in 2017?

Marketing organizations will continue to get more data- and analytics-driven as they seek to sustain user growth that is profitable. And while there's a lot of talk about "big data" today, I think more and more marketers will realize "smart data" is what they should be looking for. Smart data is that which you can adequately analyze, understand and act on. With that smart data, marketers can get to know their customers at a more granular level and create campaigns that are personalized, relevant and effective.

What does your typical media consumption look like in a day?

When it comes to news and current events, I'm all about digital. I appreciate getting push notifications from the outlets I follow, as it's an effortless way to stay in the know. For a broader view of what's trending in the world, I check out Twitter. In going beyond headlines, I'll visit a few of my favorite websites and blogs at least a couple of times a day.



My media habits might seem a bit old-school for someone who's spent their career in technology. I still listen to terrestrial radio when I'm in my car, generally following Bay Area sports radio or whatever's on NPR. I also still love physical books, and at any point in time, I have at least two that I try to steal some minutes in the day to peruse. Of course, as an entrepreneur, those minutes are few and far between. Most often, I can only get a few pages in before bed, but I find it relaxes my mind enough to totally reset for the next day.

Photo credit: Courtesy CleverTap.