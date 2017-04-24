2017 Ad Age Agency A-List and Creativity Awards Gala Photos

Ad Age's Agency A-List and Creativity Awards Gala on April 19 honored the industry's best and brightest. See the complete winners and finalists here.
The 2017 Ad Age A-List and Creativity Award winners pose with their trophies. Photo credit: Patrick Butler.
Creative Director of the Year Alexander Nowak from Droga5. Photo credit: Patrick Butler.
The team at BBDO walked away with two Creativity Awards, one in the Sustainability/Humanitarian category and one in Best Content Marketing, and two Agency A-List honors. Photo credit: Patrick Butler.
FCB's Susan Credle, co-chair of the Creativity Awards' people jury; BBDO's John Osborne; and Wieden & Kennedy's Colleen DeCourcy, co-chair of the Creativity Awards' work jury. Photo credit: Maryana Hordeychuk.
Ad Age deputy editor Judy Pollack, reporter Jeanine Poggi and publisher Josh Golden. Photo credit: Rob Tannenbaum.
The gala gets underway with a packed house. Photo credit: Rob Tannenbaum.
Gala host Jacqueline Novak, left, mingled with the guests before and after the show. Photo credit: Maryana Hordeychuk.
Attendees enjoying cocktails before the party. Photo credit: Rob Tannenbaum.
From left: Eduardo Marques of 180 L.A., Campaign of the Year and Experiential Creativity Award winner; David's Anselmo Ramos, Creativity Awards Work juror and David's Juan Javier Pena Plaza, Creativity Award Creative of the Year winner. Photo credit: Maryana Hordeychuk.
Guests at the gala. Photo credit: Rob Tannenbaum.
Attendees during dinner. Photo credit: Maryana Hordeychuk.
Colin O'Donnell and Marta Martinez from LinkNYC, named Innovation/Product to Watch in the Creativity Awards. Photo credit: Patrick Butler.
Juan Javier Peña Plaza and Ricardo Casal from David Miami as they are named winners in the Creative of the Year category. Photo credit: Rob Tannenbaum.
DDB's Wendy Clark (left), the Agency A-List Executive of the Year, with colleagues and friends Omid Farhang, CCO of Momentum; Rob Reilly, McCann Global Creative Chairman and Co-Chair of the Creativity Awards People Jury; Ari Weiss, Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB and Adam Chasnow, VP-ECD, Crispin Porter & Bogusky.
180 L.A. takes the stage to accept Campaign of the Year Award for Boost Mobile's 'Boost Your Voice,' from Creativity Awards Work Jury Co-Chair and Wieden & Kennedy Global CCO Colleen DeCourcy and Ad Age's Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz. Photo credit: Rob Tannenbaum.
Media Planner of the Year Winner Laurel Boyd of MullenLowe Mediahub Boston (center), with Creativity Awards People Co-Chairs Rob Reilly, McCann Worldgroup Global Creative Chairman and Susan Credle, Global Chief Creative Officer of FCB Global. Photo credit: Rob Tannenbaum.
CP&B's Kaylin Goldstein takes the honor for Strategic Planner of the Year. Photo credit: Rob Tannenbaum.
Nicholas Horbaczewski, CEO and Founder of The Drone Racing League, gives acceptance speech for Startup to Watch Creativity Award. Photo credit: Rob Tannenbaum.
Crispin Porter & Bogusky Strategist Natalia Davila and Group Account Director Natalia Davila accept award for LetGo, App or Mobile Technology to Watch, from Creativity Awards Jurors Michelle Zatlyn, co-founder of Cloudfare and Ad Age Executive Editor Nat Ives. Photo credit: Rob Tannenbaum.