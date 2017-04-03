Ad Age Datacenter Gets a Revamp With Graphics-Driven Design

Most Popular

Ad Age today launches a revamped Ad Age Datacenter, offering a more graphical approach to industry rankings and data.

The new Datacenter home page, accessible to subscribers at AdAge.com/datacenter, features a graphics-driven design with data visualizations of rankings for the largest advertisers and agencies. Data also can be seen in table form.

For the first time, Datacenter subscribers can download agency rankings -- agency companies, agency networks, agencies by discipline -- as Excel files. More Excel downloads will be added to Datacenter going forward.

The revamped Datacenter is presented by Neustar, a provider of marketing data-related information services, and will include links to Neustar-supplied data.

"The new interface in Ad Age's Datacenter will make it easier for subscribers to access critical information vital to a marketer's success," Ad Age Publisher Josh Golden said. "Primary data is an essential part of an agency and brand's growth formula, and we're proud to give our audience this deep dive with our Datacenter."

Changes include a new graphics-focused design for Ad Age's signature Leading National Advertisers report. The upcoming Agency Report will get a new look when it's published May 1.

Datacenter offers a new navigation bar across the top of the page that connects subscribers to reports, Ad Age Fact Packs and other content.

"Subscribers told us they wanted the ability to export our data into Excel, and they wanted better ways to get to -- and see -- the data," said Bradley Johnson, Ad Age's director of data analytics. "We hope this revamp will make Ad Age Datacenter more useful and accessible."

Datacenter subscribers get exclusive access to Leading National Advertisers, including a marketer database with profiles, ad spending, brands and agency rosters; Agency Report, including a database of the world's top agency companies; and World's Largest Advertisers, including a database with ad spending, key global agencies and profiles.

Non-subscribers can download a "sneak peek" PDF that explains Datacenter content and shows examples of the site's new data visualizations.

Ad Age members qualify for a discount on Datacenter subscriptions.

The revamp marks the beginning of a broader makeover of Ad Age Datacenter that will include improvements in search and content structure to make it easier for subscribers to drill down to specific facts and stats.

Ad Age has published Agency Report since 1945, Leading National Advertisers since 1956 and World's Largest Advertisers (formerly the Global Marketers report) since 1987.

Datacenter subscribers can access online reports back to 1998 (Agency Report) and 1997 (Leading National Advertisers and World's Largest Advertisers).

"We're the statisticians of the advertising industry," said Kevin Brown, Ad Age's director of data management. "We know subscribers are counting on us to deliver the numbers. Stat."