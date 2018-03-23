March for our Lives: Anti-violence creative goes on billboards countrywide

Earlier this month, Ad Age partnered with the Gun Safety Alliance to help support the efforts of the students marching in Washington and across the country during March for Our Lives on March 24.

When we put out a call to the creative community to create posters and social media imagery to help amplify the March for Our Lives message, the community answered. We received more than 100 powerful pieces of art calling for an end to gun violence in our schools. All week, Ad Age has been sharing these posters and social media imagery. You can see (and download) them here.

On Friday, the effort got an added boost in the form of digital billboards across the United States -- in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas and Florida -- including several towering placements in New York City's Times Square.

Coordinated by Outfront Media, the billboards will showcase a sample of the artwork through Saturday. This is not an anti-gun initiative. It's about protecting our kids. Never again should a single shot be fired in their schools.