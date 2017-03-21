Ad Age Names Brian Braiker Its New Editor

Brian Braiker

Advertising Age has named Brian Braiker its next editor, succeeding Ken Wheaton, who left at the end of December. Mr. Braiker, who starts in his new role early next month, had been executive editor at Digiday since 2013.

"As someone who has been both working in and observing the digital space for more than 15 years, I couldn't be more honored to join such a storied brand at this exciting juncture," Mr. Braiker said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the team to experiment, broaden our scope, sharpen our chops and shake things up a little."

"Brian's experience and editorial vision is exactly what's needed for Ad Age's next incarnation," Ad Age Publisher Josh Golden said in the statement. "His expertise in finding and cultivating engaging stories in all media and through new platforms will be instrumental as we explore potential areas to develop and grow the brand."

"The marketing and media industry is in the midst of a historic transformation, and Brian is the perfect person to lead Ad Age editorial as our readers navigate this new landscape," said David Klein, senior VP-group publisher, Crain Communications.

Before Digiday, Mr. Braiker held editorial roles at publications including Parenting, Guardian U.S., Adweek, ABC News and Newsweek. He has also written for Rolling Stone, Time, USA Today, People, Slate.com, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and other publications.