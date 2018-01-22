While Stanley might seem annoyingly precocious, he's the new norm. Born in the mid-'90s, he and a surprising number of his peers are a mature and pragmatic lot, keen to take charge of their futures. And when it comes to money, they are nothing like their millennial forbearers. With spending power nearly reaching $143 billion, according to a report released this month by ad agency Barkley and FutureCast, Gen Z, those it defines as born between 1996 and 2010, is viewed as the pivotal generation destined to make or break a brand. They're financially literate and technologically savvy, and they're saving for college and retirement, even though few of the group have yet to reach the ripe old age of 23.

"I was always a little bit interested in numbers, and finance attracted my attention early on," he says, noting that he's made money off of early investments in Amazon and PayPal.

Eric Stanley isn't just a college senior; he's also an amateur investor. The 21-year-old listens in on company earnings calls, monitors the S&P 500 Index, and diversifies ETFs like previous generations traded baseball cards. After opening a Fidelity investment account four years ago, Stanley, who is studying finance and business analytics at Indiana University, has made it his mission to personally stay on top of his dollars.

"Their interest in financial topics is high, and their interest in working hard is high," says Jeff Fromm, author of forthcoming book "Marketing to Gen Z" and a partner at Barkley, noting that the group is more similar to baby boomers in their practicality. "They're old souls in young bodies."

Recession-weary

After taking a front-row seat to the toll the 2008 recession and its aftermath took on parents, grandparents and older siblings, Gen Zers are wise to the perils of spending big and saving little. Unlike millennials, who were graduating college during the recession, Gen Z was affected at an earlier age and the ensuing years have better prepared them for their financial futures, experts say.

"Gen Z could see from afar the effects of the recession and understood they could be saddled with debt—that economic surety wasn't certain after college," says Madeleine Kronovet, a senior strategist of RedPeak Youth in charge of the company's youth practice.

Less idealistic and less drawn in by immediate gratification than millennials, this cohort isn't shying away from the hard work of researching money matters, and is keen to use every tool—often digital—at its disposal—especially at a time when college tuition is at an all-time high. Postcollege debt levels are between $35,000 and $45,000, on average, according to Thrivent Education Finance Group, which is owned by Thrivent Financial.

Culture factor

This is leading financial marketers to offer more educational materials and content to attract such consumers early on, in the hopes they will continue the brand relationship through traditional spending milestones. In addition, Gen Z is also more receptive to the culture at a brand—if a friend works at, and likes, a financial institution, for example, a Gen Zer is more apt to bank there because he or she feels connected to the company. The group pays particular attention to product reviews and Glassdoor employee reviews, even as a customer, Fromm says, because transparency is key.

"Ratings and reviews are going to matter, what your friends say is going to matter—all of that is going to matter," he says.

Some established marketers are taking the time to rebrand their offerings with this younger generation in mind. Late last year, Goldman Sachs rebranded its online savings brand to Marcus by Goldman Sachs, sending out gifts like screen cleaners in the mail to consumers, in order to make it a more friendly, approachable brand that they might not associate with greed or stuffiness.

"They're clearly trying to reach this younger generation that wants to feel like brands are their friends," says Michelle Caganap, group account director at RedPeak.

And younger consumers will have dollars to invest. They are counting their pennies early on to prepare for the future, saving more than their older colleagues, experts say. Nearly 60 percent of Gen Z consumers save half of every dollar they make—this compares with about 50 percent of millennials and less than 30 percent of Gen X and boomers, according to Ally Financial, a digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit and Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I've always known that I needed to buy my own car—that I had to put money away for that and other expenses I had coming in life."



After living through her own family's financial challenges in recent years, Allie Kerwin, a 17-year-old high school senior living in Neptune, New Jersey, doubled down on saving money from the babysitting and restaurant jobs she's worked for the past five years. Last summer, she saved 90 percent of her earnings to afford a 2005 Chevy Cobalt, her first car. Kerwin, who takes a financial lit class in high school, also selected her college, choosing to play soccer at Ramapo College of New Jersey, because the tuition was more affordable than pricier competitors.

"I've always known that I needed to buy my own car—that I had to put money away for that and other expenses I had coming in life," she says.

The recession-weary group is also debt-adverse, which can be a challenge for credit card companies. The rate of people ages 18 to 22 today who are opening credit cards is lower for Gen Z than it was for millennials, according to Scott Fogel, director of strategy at New York-based agency Firstborn. Some new venture-capital-funded credit card brands are trying to market directly to younger consumers by touting lower interest rates and an easy-to-navigate digital experience that bypasses hidden fees and excessive interest. Petal, a new credit card company for first-time credit borrowers that doesn't use credit scores, unveiled its first card last September. The company just received $13 million in VC funding earlier this month.