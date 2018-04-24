BBDO wins Webby Agency of the Year for second consecutive year

The Webby Awards has named BBDO New York its Agency of the Year for the second year running, with campaigns including P&G's "The Talk," Downtown Records' "Live Looper," M&Ms and Sandy Hook Promise's "Tomorrow's News" contributing to its success.

The agency earned more honors and nominations across all categories than any other agency this year, with eight Webby Awards and People's Voice Awards. Its awards in the Advertising, Media and PR category included Best Copywriting for "The Talk," Best Use of Moving Image/Video for "Live Looper," Best Use of Native Advertising for "M&Ms and Friends" and Best Use of Online Media for Bacardi's "Music Liberates Music."

Other contenders for agency of the year included McCann New York, with campaigns including "Fearless Girl," which won for Best Use of Earned Media (Advertising, Media & PR) and Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR). German agency Jung von Matt and R/GA were also multiple award winners.

Other notable winners included Spotify, whose 2017 end of year campaign won for Best User Experience and Best Use of Online Media, The New York Times - The Truth Is by Droga 5, which won for Best Viral PR Campaign, and Ikea's Human Catalogue by BBH, which won for Best Social Media Campaign.

National Geographic won the award for the first-ever Webby Media Company of the Year, with 26 wins overall including for campaigns including the Genius Chatbot.

Nominees and winners were selected by the The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, whose members include Alyson Warshaw (Laundry Service), Levi Slavin (Colenso BBDO), Lisa Sherman (The Ad Council), Susan Credle (FCB), Attica Alexis Jaques (Under Armour), Winston Binch (Deutsch), Colleen DeCourcy (Wieden &Kennedy), and Andy Goldberg (GE). In addition, three million internet votes were cast in over 240 countries and territories around the world to choose the winners of the Webby People's Voice Awards. The winners were announced this morning, and the ceremony for the awards will be held in New York City on May 14th.

See the full list of 2018 winners on the Webby Awards site.