How AB InBev Changed Its Tune to Market to Women

Newsflash: Women, being humans, enjoy drinking as much as men. And yet, historically alcohol advertising generally — and beer marketing specifically — have tended to skew macho, male and juvenile. To combat that, AB InBev tapped Selena Kalvaria to create a female-led team to sell Lime-A-Rita, Bud Light's citrusy not-really-margarita kinda-beer. Kalvaria was on hand at the Ad Age Brand Summit in Detroit last week. Here she discusses her brand-first approach in the campaign she led to target lady tipplers.