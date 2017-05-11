×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

How AB InBev Changed Its Tune to Market to Women

Published on .

Newsflash: Women, being humans, enjoy drinking as much as men. And yet, historically alcohol advertising generally — and beer marketing specifically — have tended to skew macho, male and juvenile. To combat that, AB InBev tapped Selena Kalvaria to create a female-led team to sell Lime-A-Rita, Bud Light's citrusy not-really-margarita kinda-beer. Kalvaria was on hand at the Ad Age Brand Summit in Detroit last week. Here she discusses her brand-first approach in the campaign she led to target lady tipplers.

In this article:
Most Popular