Video: Ford Marketing Boss on Future of the Self-Driving Car

By Published on .

A brand like Ford, which has a history that dates back 114 years, is known for many things. But a startup approach to innovation isn't always one of them.

Chantel Lenard, Ford Motor Company's executive director of U.S. marketing, is on hand at the Ad Age Brand Summit in Detroit this week to discuss how the company is looking to modernize without compromising its rich heritage.

Here she discusses the future of the self-driving car, the very idea of which Henry Ford couldn't have fathomed when he launched the company that bears his name in a converted factory in 1903.

Video by David Hall.

In this article:
