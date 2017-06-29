Deadline to Enter the Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards Extended

UPDATE: The deadline to enter this year's Modern Healthcare Impact Awards has been extended to July 12.

Entries are open for Ad Age and Crain Communications sibling Modern Healthcare's 4th annual Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards, which will recognize outstanding healthcare marketing campaigns impacting the industry, addressing the ever-changing challenges in healthcare and reinventing the way consumers receive and retain healthcare information. Be a part of an exciting program that pushes the limits in healthcare marketing.

See the 2016 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards winners here.

The 2017 awards will honor healthcare organizations and agencies representing them in each of three categories: Provider/Insurer; Suppliers, Vendor and/or Pharmaceutical; and Advocacy. Learn more about the categories here.

Materials considered for any award must have been produced and appeared between Jan. 1, 2016, and March 31, 2017.

The deadline to enter is June 30 July 12, 2017.

Finalists will be announced on Aug. 14. Winners will be profiled in Modern Healthcare magazine and online on Nov. 13.

Entry fees apply for each submission. One entry fee must be paid for Integrated Campaign of the Year, for example, and a separate entry fee must be paid for a Website Campaign of the Year. There are discounts for healthcare organizations or agencies submitting multiple campaigns and checking out in a single transaction.

Enter the Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards here.