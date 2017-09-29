Your Friday Wake-Up Call: Ikea Embraces the Gig Economy, Uber Gets Altruistic

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital-related news. What people are talking about today: It's always been the worst part of the Ikea experience, and now do-it-yourself assembly could be a thing of the past. The Swedish home goods giant is buying TaskRabbit, which matches people who need odd jobs done with freelancers who can do them, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Ikea, in addition to what hopefully will be putting people out of their misery, wants to "learn from Task Rabbit's digital expertise," the paper reports. The deal is expected to close in October.

Food fashion is a thing

The clothing collection you maybe-but-probably-not have been waiting for: Taco Bell meets Forever 21. "The seemingly unlikely pairing is only the latest of its kind as food marketers realize the potential in expanding into the closet," report Ad Age's Jessica Wohl and Adrianne Pasquarelli.

Is there a runway show, you ask. There is, in October. It will feature clothes like a normcare sweatshirt with what appears to be an applique of Taco bell-branded food stuff, and, of course, a taco truck.

Snapchat and Blade Runner do augmented reality

Warner Bros. and Bud Light are "launch partners" with Snapchat's 3D World Lenses AR feature, which has just been opened up to brands, TechCrunch reports. The website says both will use it in marketing campaigns. For instance, it says, users will be able to take the "Spinner" car from Warner's eagerly awaited sci-fi sequel and put it into real-world scenes, although the demo looks more "Back to the Future" than "Blade Runner 2049."

Just Briefly:

Uber Gets Altruistic: The car-sharing app has a long way to go to restore its reputation, but it seems to be doing one thing right. Mashable reports that it's helping deaf drivers in North America by offering users basic sign language lessons in its app.

Banana split: It's that time of year when costume makers sue each other. A banana costume supplier is taking legal action against former clients Kmart Corp. and Sears Holding Corp. for the alleged crime of selling similar yellow banana suits, Ad Age says.

End of an era: The Wall Street Journal is calling time on print editions in Asia and Europe after parent company News Corp reported annual losses of $643 million, according to The Guardian. "In an end to a 40-year history, the company will stop publishing its separate edition for Europe on Friday" and the Asia edition on Oct. 7, it writes. The Asia edition has been around for 40 years, and the European edition for 34 years.

Think twice about that pivot to video: If you want to inspire some dark laughter among publishing types, just mutter the phrase "pivot to video," recommends Ad Age's Simon Dumenco. He rounds up the best stories about why this strategy is a fail.

Let's move to Shanghai: This megacity is where the ad industry figures out where China's 1.4 billion consumers are heading next, writes Ad Age's Angela Doland in City Spotlight: Shanghai. The crowded city includes top ad agencies and a KFC staffed by robots.

Creativity pick of the day: What else? Another Donald Trump cover. The photo illustration by Brobel Design for Time magazine about Trump versus the NFL is spot-on, says Ad Age's Simon Dumenco. But what's really amazing, he says, is the animated version created for Time's social channels.