Your Monday Wake-Up Call: WPP Reveals the Price of a Cyberattack

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital-related news. What people are talking about today: President Donald Trump lashed out repeatedly at the NFL. And he urged people to boycott the league if it doesn't fire or suspend players who refuse to stand during the national anthem as they protest racial injustice. Trump said on Twitter that NFL "attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country." Age's Anthony Crupi has the hard facts on ratings, adding: "As is generally the case when the former 'Celebrity Apprentice' host wades into the Nielsen data, misinformation is soon to follow."

Acting fast, the NFL resurrected an ad it first broadcast during this year's Super Bowl -- about football's power to bring different people together -- to air during NBC's "Sunday Night Football," as Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi reports. "... we may have our differences, but recognize there's more that unites us," Forest Whitaker says in a voiceover, while the screen plays the image of a black player helping a white opponent to his feet. It's a powerful spot. Can football be a unifying force in the divisive political climate right now? And if not sports, then what?

Welcome to the new Ad Age

If you're reading this, you may have noticed that Ad Age has a new look. Our publication has been around since 1930, and it's always changed with the times. We've been quietly working on a new rebrand for 12 months, as Ad Age editor Brian Braiker writes, to find a fresh new logo and design to use across our print magazine, digital publication and all our events. Our coverage is getting an update, too. Braiker writes: "Ad Age has better access to and understanding of the advertising landscape than anyone. Period. But it's time to widen the aperture. Everything is a brand. Everything is an ad for itself. So our coverage needs to reflect the broader culture beyond the weeds of our industry." Also, you'll notice we're not using the name "Advertising Age" anymore; we're "Ad Age" now.

Megyn Kelly

To go along with our own rebrand, the theme of Ad Age's Sept. 25 issue is reinvention. We've done three covers, and Megyn Kelly is on one of them. She's starting her new morning gig today on NBC's "Today," changing things up from her Fox News days. As Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi writes, Kelly says politics was never her obsession. And her morning show will have a focus on sunnier topics. "I'm trying to create a place that rejects the constant outrage and hostility," Kelly says.

Also: In one of the other Ad Age cover stories, Garett Sloane visits Facebook and takes a close look at the company's video ambitions.

'I've had worse weeks'

WPP CEO Martin Sorrell says a malware this year attack cost the company up to £15 million (US$20 million) before insurance, The Drum reports. But "I've had worse weeks," Sorrell tells The Drum. The attack hit companies including WPP and Mondelez in late June. And WPP wasn't the worst-hit: Maersk, a shipping company, has said the attack could cost it up to $300 million.

Just briefly:

Advertising Week: It starts today in New York, and Ad Age has a handy preview. There are 22 panels using the word "millennial." And there's another panel featuring Mr. Peanut (fun fact: his full name is Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe.)

Possibilities: YouTube is debuting some new products for advertisers today – one of them lets advertisers make hundreds or even thousands of different creative executions from one source of video, Ad Age's George Slefo writes.

Opinionated: Longtime Wieden + Kennedy creative Mark Fitzloff has started his own agency, called Opinionated, as Ad Age's Ann-Christine Diaz reports.

For sale: Mashable is pursuing a possible sale, The Wall Street Journal reports. Like a lot of online news outlets, it made a "pivot to video." Will that strategy boost the pricetag?

Creativity pick of the day: Natalie Portman stars in an evocative Miss Dior ad; watch it and you'll feel like she's your girlfriend for 45 seconds. As Ad Age says, Portman's character seems to have "a full and rewarding life that involves jumping off of piers, running barefoot on beaches, recklessly driving her pink convertible on beaches and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, as well as angrily shoving you and throwing pink roses in your face. What's not to love?"