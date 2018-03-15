Harvey Nichols Moves Account to TBWA/London From Adam&Eve/DDB

Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols, the upscale U.K. department store immortalized by Patsy and Edina in "Absolutely Fabulous," has moved its prestigious advertising account to TBWA/London after firing Adam&Eve/DDB.

Adam&Eve had held the account since 2001, during which time its work garnered several creative prizes for the retailer, including the 2016 Cannes Grand Prix for film, which it won with "Shoplifters," and multiple awards in 2014 for its "Sorry I Spent It on Myself" campaign. The latter ultimately became the favorite at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, earning Grand Prix in Promo & Activation, Press, Integrated and Film.

However, under new marketing director Deborah Bee, the retailer has moved the business to TBWA/London, an agency she worked with in her former role as chief marketer for Harrods. Bee replaced Shadi Halliwell, who left last summer to join Three as chief marketing officer.

In a statement, she says: "In my experience, TBWA/London have always delivered highly effective and creative work. With the agency's new leadership team fostering a renewed sense of energy throughout the company, the idea of giving them an opportunity to work on the Harvey Nichols account became irresistible."

TBWA/London's new management team, appointed after the agency's merger with Lucky Generals, includes chief executive Sara Tate, chief creative officer Andy Jex and chief strategy officer Anna Vogt.

In December, Harvey Nichols reported a loss of $10 million for the year, at the time blaming the refurbishment of its flagship Knightsbridge store, while turnover was flat. It did not run its usual holiday campaign last year.