The Brief: The creative community creates art for March for Our Lives

Earlier this year we introduced The Brief, an ongoing feature that asks the advertising and creative community to come up with ideas on how to tackle gun violence in the U.S. Now, ahead of the student-inspired March for Our Lives on March 24, we've partnered with the Gun Safety Alliance on a more specific brief, one calling for work that supports those who will be marching in Washington, D.C., and across the country. The assignment: Create posters and social media imagery that can magnify the students' messages.

Artist Edel Rodriguez helped us spread the word and offered to kick things off by sharing a poster he created for Ampl!fy, a New York City public art and design initiative. Below is some of the artwork we've received so far. Rodriguez's top pick? "Enough," by Jake Van Yahres.

Marchers can download the images in high-resolution so they can put them on signs. We will continue to accept submissions and feature them through March 24; send them to Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz at adiaz@adage.com.)

