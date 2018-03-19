The Brief: The creative community creates art for March for Our Lives

Earlier this year we introduced The Brief, an ongoing feature that asks the advertising and creative community to come up with ideas on how to tackle gun violence in the U.S. Now, ahead of the student-inspired March for Our Lives on March 24, we've partnered with the Gun Safety Alliance on a more specific brief, one calling for work that supports those who will be marching in Washington, D.C., and across the country. The assignment: Create posters and social media imagery that can magnify the students' messages.
Artist Edel Rodriguez helped us spread the word and offered to kick things off by sharing a poster he created for Ampl!fy, a New York City public art and design initiative. Below is some of the artwork we've received so far. Rodriguez's top pick? "Enough," by Jake Van Yahres.
Marchers can download the images in high-resolution so they can put them on signs. We will continue to accept submissions and feature them through March 24; send them to Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz at adiaz@adage.com.)
Edel Rodriguez for Ampl!fy
Emily Rosen, Associate Creative Director, BBH
LA and Tracy Rosen, Associate Project Manager, Art Director, RPA
Agi Putra, designer
Peter John Comber, designer
Jonathan Patterson, visual designer
Kinda Savarino, junior art director, Leo Burnett U.K.
Jake Van Yahres, founder, JVY Creations
Jake Van Yahres, founder, JVY Creations
Jake Van Yahres, founder, JVY Creations
Trudy Vinson, designer, hand-lettering artist
Dave Nieves, designer
Dave Nieves, designer
Guillermo Gonzalez, art director, Doner
Guillermo Gonzalez, art director, Doner
Guillermo Gonzalez, art director, Doner
Guillermo Gonzalez, art director, Doner
Javier Perez Estrella, designer
Amirra Malak, artist
Astrid Quantius, artist
Astrid Quantius, artist
Annick Martin, creative director, AwesomenessTV
Astrid Quantius, artist
Peter Roth, senior digital designer, Marcus Thomas
Francisco Reyes Jr. for Studio Number One
Katie McCabe for Studio Number One
Agi Putra, designer
Jill Dryer, illustrator
Agi Putra, designer
Agi Putra, designer
Xavier Correa, graphic designer, Team One
Danger Bea, creative director, BBH LA
Roly, designer
Roly, designer
Roly, designer
Roly, designer
Adam Ledbury, associate creative director, Muhtayzik Hoffer
TBWA/Chiat/Day NY
TBWA/Chiat/Day NY
TBWA/Chiat/Day NY
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Thought Matter
Diego Alejandro Munoz Zambrano and Carlos Andrés Rodriguez
Diego Alejandro Munoz Zambrano and Carlos Andrés Rodriguez
Diego Alejandro Munoz Zambrano and Carlos Andrés Rodriguez
Diego Alejandro Munoz Zambrano and Carlos Andrés Rodriguez
Diego Alejandro Munoz Zambrano and Carlos Andrés Rodriguez
Diego Alejandro Munoz Zambrano and Carlos Andrés Rodriguez
Diego Alejandro Munoz Zambrano and Carlos Andrés Rodriguez
Diego Alejandro Munoz Zambrano and Carlos Andrés Rodriguez
Diego Alejandro Munoz Zambrano and Carlos Andrés Rodriguez
Diego Alejandro Munoz Zambrano and Carlos Andrés Rodriguez
