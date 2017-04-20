The Martech That Helped Neutrogena Sell 'Scary'

When Johnson & Johnson launched the Neutrogena Light Therapy Mask in October, it developed a "digital first" campaign by necessity.

Not only was the target primarily teen girls, but the product required extensive education that was hard to do anywhere else.

That meant more marketing-tech support than usual, ultimately drawing on more than 20 internal systems or external service providers.

The first piece of tech was the mask itself. J&J's venture fund invested $20 million in startup La Lumiere in 2014, then bought the company last year. Priced under $40, the mask is unlike what Neutrogena is used to selling. It's a durable good (albeit with monthly activator refills) that takes added explaining. And while it's a medical device in a company with a division selling lots of those, it's meant for home use, not surgical implantation.

"It comes with a lot of new territory by its very nature," said Neutrogena Acne Senior Brand Manager Simon Geraghty. In taking light therapy out of the dermatologist's office for affordable home use, Neutrogena had potentially a big hit, but a complicated one. "Consumers thought the mask was scary, weird and intimidating," Geraghty said. "There were a lot of storm trooper comments. Consumers were really skeptical that light could treat acne."

So Neutrogena came up with a strategy that put the concept of "light" at the center of the marketing. "Second, we really embraced the weird instead of running away from it," he said, with spokesmodel Olivia Holt addressing the issue head-on in videos. "Once people tried it on, the first thing they wanted to do was take a selfie," he said.