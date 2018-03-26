Monday Wake-Up Call: Facebook buys newspaper ads to say sorry, HQ Trivia gets sponsors

Credit: iStock/Artisteer

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital news. What people are talking about today: CBS' "60 Minutes" finally aired Anderson Cooper's long-awaited interview with Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who says she slept with Donald Trump in 2006. (One revelation from the report: Clifford says she was threatened by someone in 2011 as she was taking her baby daughter out of the car; she alleges that an unknown man told her to forget about the affair and "Leave Trump alone.")

What will the ratings look like? Let's just say it's been quite a while since a "60 Minutes" segment was so hotly anticipated. The New York Times calls the interview "something of a national event, one marked by viewing parties and 'Dark and Stormy' cocktail specials at bars."

Facebook apologizes, in newsprint

For a digital giant, this is an old-school move: Facebook took out full-page newspaper ads Sunday to print Mark Zuckerberg's signed apology for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a political data firm was able to obtain data on tens of millions of Facebook users. "This was a breach of trust, and I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time," he wrote. According to CNN, the ads ran in The New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, along with the UK's The Observer, The Sunday Times, Mail on Sunday, Sunday Mirror, Sunday Express and Sunday Telegraph. Zuckerberg already wrote a blog post about this and gave lots of interviews. He could have run the apology ads on Facebook, so what's with the newsprint? Do apologies seem more official and trustworthy if they're written down for posterity in old-school print? Anyway, news outlets could use the revenue, since Facebook's been vacuuming up so much digital ad spend. The Verge's Silicon Valley editor, Casey Newton, tweeted: "Finally newspapers make some real money off Facebook."

More questions: Ars Technica reports that Facebook has been collecting info about Android users' phone contacts and calls; Facebook says the info is uploaded to secure servers, does not include the actual content of communications, and comes only from Android users who opt in to permit it. How many people realized what they were opting for, though?

Meanwhile, in Britain: The Cambridge Analytica scandal has led to new questions involving the Brexit vote to leave the European Union. Read more from the U.K.'s Channel 4.

ICYM: So far, only a few advertisers are pushing back after the Cambridge Analytica affair. As Ad Age's Garett Sloane wrote Friday, "Mozilla and Pep Boys have said they are pulling spending on Facebook ads because of its apparent carelessness with data, and Sonos is suspending Facebook advertising for a week in support of data privacy."

Teen Vogue, guns and the far-right

Online, the far-right has been sharing doctored imagery of a Teen Vogue digital cover featuring teenage Parkland shooting survivor Emma González, an instant icon for her moving speeches against gun violence (this like one at March for Your Lives on Saturday). The Teen Vogue image was altered to make it look like González is tearing the U.S. Constitution in two, as The Washington Post writes. In the authentic version, she's ripping up a gun-range target. Teen Vogue's chief content officer, Phillip Picardi, posted the two visuals side-by-side on Twitter. "The fact that we even have to clarify this is proof of how democracy continues to be fractured by people who manipulate and fabricate the truth," he wrote.

Brought to you by …

You probably saw this coming: Popular live game show app HQ Trivia is now getting sponsorships. As Ad Age's Garett Sloane writes, the app "has a deal with Warner Bros. worth $3 million to promote three movies, starting with Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One.'" The @readyplayerone Twitter account posted a video Sunday announcing a $250,000 jackpot for Wednesday's game. HQ Trivia also has been tweeting messages that show its logo alongside a Nike Air logo, with today's date, so watch for that too.

Just briefly:

March for Our Lives: Many thanks to the designers and creatives who submitted March for Our Lives posters that Ad Age put online for protesters to download, in partnership with the Gun Safety Alliance. Some of the images ran on digital billboards across the U.S., a display coordinated by Outfront Media. Check out the Times Square billboards here.

Delta: Delta Air Lines donated three round-trip charter flights so hundreds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students could attend March for Our Lives in Washington, The Associated Press reports. Delta recently distanced itself from the NRA. That sparked a backlash from Georgia Senate Republicans, who axed a fuel tax exemption that would have saved the airline $50 million.

Snapchat diss: Chrissy Teigen is the latest celeb to diss Snapchat and its redesign. "I stopped using snap," she wrote on Twitter. "The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll...no bueno." The app recently came under fire for running an ad that trivialized a 2009 incident of domestic violence against Rihanna.

The Rock: The first campaign's out from Seven Bucks Creative, the ad agency founded by Dwayne Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia. The campaign promotes Project Rock, Johnson's brand tie-up with Under Armour. And since you probably wondered: Yes, Johnson's in it, as Ad Age's Ann-Christine Diaz writes.

Ad of the day: Chicago is using the voice of William Shatner, aka Captain Kirk of the "Star Trek" TV series, to try to lure Amazon's second headquarters to the city, as Ad Age's E.J. Schultz writes. Chicago is among 20 cities still in the running. As Schultz writes, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos "has been a Trekkie since he was a kid and ticked an item off his bucket list when he made a cameo as an alien in the 2016 flick 'Star Trek Beyond.'" Watch Chicago's spot here.