Monday Wake-Up Call: GDPR is almost here (so read about the #RoyalWedding to procrastinate)

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital news. What people are talking about today: The royal wedding happened and it's time for the happily-ever-after part for Prince Harry and U.S. actress Meghan Markle; 29.2 million people in the U.S. watched the event across 14 networks, according to Nielsen. If you're counting, that's bigger than the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton (almost 22.8 million U.S. viewers.) It's also more than this year's Academy Awards (26.5 million), for what it's worth.

What? You still don't care?: Then you might enjoy Simon Dumenco's story in Ad Age about the top 10 royal wedding story headlines he didn't click on, including this one from OK: "British Airways Flight Will Only Carry Crew Named Meghan or Harry on Royal Wedding Day." (Yes, the airline seriously pulled that stunt. Though it did also allow crew named "Megan," minus the "h" in the middle of her name, which seems like cheating.)

Best quote: John Oliver joked about how U.S. Episcopalian bishop Michael Curry's passionate speech about the power of love made some British royals uncomfortable. "Because believe me, those are some of the most repressed people on earth. Talking to the queen about love is like talking to her about the transformative power of the Taco Bell $5 Chalupa Cravings Box."

It might be time to start panicking now. GDPR, the strict new EU data privacy rules, are enforceable starting Friday. That's four days away. The General Data Protection Regulation "will impact every website, brand and digital ad technology company that touches even one consumer across the Atlantic," Ad Age's Garett Sloane writes in a story about how many companies are still winging it at this point. As Sloane writes:

Tiffany Morris, general counsel and VP of global privacy at data management firm Lotame, says that there are even large brands waiting until the last second to address GDPR. "I was surprised how slowly some are moving to comply with this law," Morris says.

Friendly reminder: Companies that have violated the data regulations can face penalties that amount to 4 percent of gross revenues. If you're a little stressed this week, you're probably not alone.

Starbucks and its restrooms

Starbucks is taking a broader view of what a customer is. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company informed its employees that "any person who enters our spaces, including patios, cafes and restrooms, regardless of whether they make a purchase, is considered a customer." This is one result of Starbucks' soul-searching after an employee Philadelphia called the police on two black men who asked to use the restroom without buying anything, then declined to leave and were arrested. The Journal says the policy will apply to over 8,000 U.S. company-operated cafes. Another big result of the fallout over the Philadelphia incident: Starbucks is also closing all its company-owned U.S. stores one afternoon next week for education on racial bias.

$20 billion

Now that everybody's had a weekend to rest up, it's worth revisiting Jeanine Poggi's analysis in Ad Age about what went down at last week's upfronts, and what they say about the state of TV advertising. As some networks cut their ad loads, one of Poggi's takeaways is this:

"Advertisers are certainly going to push back on the doubled, or in some cases tripled, prices for a 30-second spot that networks will likely seek for the privilege of a less cluttered ad environment."

Also, if you prefer your analysis in audio form, Poggi and Ad Age's Anthony Crupi were guests on a pop-up edition of editor Brian Braiker's Ad Lib podcast. Despite handwringing about the state of TV advertising, there was about $20 billion at stake last week between broadcasting networks and cable. As Crupi says, "So TV is still somehow working." (See also: the hoopla about the royal wedding, above.)

Just briefly:

Janet Jackson: The singer was honored with the Billboard Icon Award this weekend. Vogue says it "proves how far we've come since Nipplegate," the wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl halftime show 14 years ago that seriously damaged her career.

Let the buyer beware: The Wall Street Journal shines a light on "a little-known corner of the e-commerce world, where small entrepreneurs use social-media ads and hip virtual storefronts to entice people into buying products listed on online marketplaces such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s AliExpress."

The case for breaking up Facebook: A coalition of progressive groups, including Demand Progress and Move On, are asking the FTC to break Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger off from Facebook and make them separate companies. Axios says they are launching a "six figure digital ad offensive" today, including via Facebook and Instagram ads.

Creativity pick of the day: Lyft's new branding is fresh and fun, with a color palette in the shades of tropical fruit. As Ad Age's Ann-Christine Diaz writes, company has seen a lot of growth and is introducing a "modern verve through a broader palette, a new typeface, lively photography and iconography." Lyft's cheerfulness also seems to contrast with the darker palette of its rival Uber, which has weathered some dark problems.

