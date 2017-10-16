Your Monday Wake-Up Call: The Porn Magnate vs. Donald Trump. Plus, #MeToo Trends on Twitter

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital-related news. What people are talking about today: Hustler publisher Larry Flynt took out a full-page ad in The Washington Post offering $10 million to anyone with information leading to President Trump's impeachment and ouster. The ad in Sunday's paper was black-and-white and looked something like an old-fashioned "Wanted" poster, with a lot of capital letters.

So I decided to do this...let's see what happens. pic.twitter.com/Xpy4qrwHU7 — Larry Flynt (@ImLarryFlynt) October 15, 2017

How much did the ad buy cost? The Washington Post isn't saying. Flynt says his reward is for real. "Sure, I could use that $10 million to buy luxuries or further my business, but what good would that do me in a world devastated by the most powerful moron in history?" he wrote.

Here's how Flynt describes himself on his Twitter profile: "American Icon. First Amendment Defender. Founder & Publisher of HUSTLER Magazine." Random factoid -- both Flynt and Trump use a rippling American flag as the photo heading up their Twitter page.

Big Food

These are tough times for Big Food, as consumer tastes shift to fresher, healthier options (as in, things that don't come in a tin can.) Ad Age's Jessica Wohl takes a look at what Conagra – maker of Chef Boyardee, Swiss Miss and Hunt's tomatoes – is doing to try to return to growth. That includes buying small and interesting brands with potential, such as the Frontera brand launched by chef Rick Bayless. Bob Nolan, Conagra's senior VP of insights and analytics, seeks inspiration in new places, such as at the Consumer Electronics Show. "What made you successful today is the worst possible thing that will make you a failure in the future," he tells Wohl. "It's easy to get comfortable, saying, 'We've always done this.'"

What's old is new

The 139-year-old Washington Post is home to "a surprising ad tech skunkworks," as Ad Age's George Slefo reports. A team led by Jarrod Dicker, VP of commercial product and innovation, has introduced 13 products since 2015, bringing in new revenue streams. Like FlexPlay, which helps brands automatically convert TV content into clips for digital use. It helps that the team has a direct line to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Post.

#MeToo

Actress Alyssa Milano made a simple suggestion, and it quickly became the top trending topic on Twitter from Sunday night through Monday morning. The idea:

If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

The hashtag unleashed a flood of responses. Some women (and some men) responded with just "me too," while others told personal stories.

Women used Twitter a few days ago in a very different way. Friday's #womenboycottTwitter was response to the platform's suspension of actress Rose McGowan, one of the most vocal accusers of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. In response to the boycott, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said there would be changes coming to the platform, such as:

7/ New rules around: unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorifies violence. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

But we're still waiting for more details; Dorsey said he would say more this week.

Just briefly:

Professor Francis Underwood: Workers at a well-known Russian 'troll factory' were required to watch "House of Cards" to understand U.S. culture and politics, Yahoo News says. And the show also helped them learn messaging to "set up the Americans against their own government," the report says.

Look-see: A Facebook insights tool lets brands study posts and comments on the network to inform their marketing, Ad Age's Garett Sloane reports. It's a beta test, and users' identities are withheld.

Rent the Runway everyday: Fashion startup Rent the Runway says it's not just for special occasions, and it has a new ad out on that front, Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli says.

Proving it: Ad sales execs and researchers representing TV networks met Friday to talk about creating "a standardized method of proving that their ads work," Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi says.

ICYM: Ikea has a new furniture line for pets, including mini-sofas for cats and dogs.

Quote of the day: "While the millennials are sharing stuff, boomers are buying stuff," Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys Inc., as quoted in a New York Times story about advertisers neglecting Baby Boomers.

Creativity Pick of the Day: Penises complain about the way condoms fit in this ad promoting MyOne Perfect Fit Condom, as Ad Age's Ann-Christine Diaz writes. An infographic compares condom sizes to various vegetables, "ranging from a snowpea to an ear of corn and what looks like an extremely large carrot."