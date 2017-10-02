Your Monday Wake-Up Call: Zuckerberg Repents; Ryan Gosling Mocks Millennials

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital-related news. What people are talking about today: Morning news outlets are scrambling to cover the shooting last night at a Las Vegas country music festival. As of this writing, ABC News was reporting the death toll at 50 and injuries at 200.

Si Newhouse passed away, marking the end of an era in magazine publishing, Ad Age reports. The billionaire head of Condé Nast created (and often fired) celebrity editors, and resurrected Vanity Fair. The New York Times paid tribute to his legacy of glamour and charisma, while Condé Nast's own titles quickly posted stories on Sunday, from Vogue's obit and The New Yorker's take on Newhouse's shrewdness and silence, to Glamour Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive's personal tale of working with Newhouse. (Leive is one of several celebrity editors, including Vanity Fair's Graydon Carter, who announced their own departures last month.)

France goes 'au naturel'

It's now illegal to digitally alter the shape of a model's body in French ads, reports Ad Age's Emma Hall. In a country well known for its fashion and beauty brands, the current cultural shift towards authenticity will be put to the test, with offenders facing a minimum fine of $45,000.

TV's most expensive programs

What are the most expensive programs on which to advertise? Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi dissects the numbers. Overall she finds that on average, a 30-second commercial in broadcast prime time for the 2017-18 season costs $134,009, up 6% from $126,333 last season.

Relief for Puerto Rico

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz pleaded in a TV interview for more federal government help for the devastated island. From one of his golf courses, Donald Trump accused her of "poor leadership." Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted back to Trump: "You are going straight to hell." To see how you can help Puerto Rico, go to Ad Age's roundup of how the industry is contributing, and what you can do. In one effort, Puerto Rico-born singer Ricky Martin will fly supplies purchased with donations to the Ricky Martin Foundation to Puerto Rico this week.

Just briefly:

Zuckerberg repents: The Facebook founder took Yom Kippur as an opportunity to post, "For the ways my work was used to divide people rather than bring us together, I ask forgiveness and I will work to do better," which TechCrunch interprets as an apology for fake news and Russian interference in the U.S. 2016 election.

iPhone loses its number one ranking in China: Huawei beat Apple for the first time in a survey asking Chinese consumers which smartphone they intend to purchase. The Financial Times found that 24.2% covet an iPhone, but 31.4% prefer Huawei.

Woke-up call: Ryan Gosling stars in a "Saturday Night Live" faux ad on Saturday for Levi's Woke jeans, a new "sizeless, style-neutral, gender non-conforming denim," available only in a neutral color called #Greb. Levi's tweeted, "Thanks for the shout-out," and asked, "How many pairs of Wokes should we send to 30 Rock? "

Ad Age ad libs: For more regrets involving Mark Zuckerberg, check out the pilot episode of Ad Age Editor Brian Braiker's podcast Ad Lib, featuring interviews with big personalities in media and marketing. First up is Jim Bankoff, chairman and CEO of Vox Media.

Bankruptcy is so yesterday: "Today We Play" is the theme of Toys R Us' new ad campaign, which broke a day after the company filed for Chapter 11 protection, writes Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli. The timing is "coincidentally symbolic," says Chief Marketing Officer Carla Zakhem-Hassan.

Creativity pick of the day: Inspired by research showing that plants respond to sounds and energy, Carlsberg blasted unsuspecting hops plants with Liverpool FC soccer games on big screens along with the sound of screaming fans for 24 hours a day for six months. The result: A beer infused with the energy of the fans and the English Premier League soccer team Carlsberg sponsors. Sure, it's a gimmick, but Creativity's Alexandra Jardine says "the possibilities for brands wanting to appeal to sports fans in a personalized way could be huge."