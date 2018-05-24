Sadoun 'unboxes' Marcel, promising 'Publicis in the palm of your hand'

Attention: Publicis Groupe is no longer a holding company. As of today, it's a "platform."

That was one of the pronouncements in Paris Thursday morning from Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun at the launch of Publicis Groupe's much-anticipated AI tool Marcel, unveiled in an "unboxing" to 450 senior Publicis employees, 100 clients and various media assembled in the bowels of an upscale hotel just off the Champs-Elysees.

The stakes were high for the event, which came nearly a year after Sadoun announced Marcel at last year's Cannes Lions, dramatizing the company's commitment by pledging to fund it by skipping awards programs including Cannes. Publicis kept up the hype as it prepared to reveal the results, displaying a countdown clock at the event and playing pounding music as Sadoun took the stage, tension and excitement both palpable in the room.

Marcel's development in the intervening span has been closely guarded, even within the company's higher echelons. Sadoun said 99% of employees were kept unaware of any details before Thursday. And, he acknowledged, the industry has been skeptical during the wait. "Some of the reactions have sometimes been very ugly," he said.

But an unbowed Sadoun began with a grand claim: Marcel will transform the agency holding company model, which he said has been "frozen" for the last 20 years, by changing the way that everyone at Publicis works.

The industry has been changing at a rapid rate, even just since the last Cannes ad festival, he said. "Over the last year our industry has been put under pressure like never before. Consumer behavior, media, our competitors are all changing. Unlike some of our competitors, we de don't believe incremental change is enough."

Marcel proceeded to fail on a couple of occasions during live demonstrations, prompting Sadoun to quip later that he had "almost died." But the app eventually did perform.

"Publicis in the palm of your hand"

So how does this transformation work? The idea behind Marcel, Sadoun said, is to put "Publicis in the palm of your hand" and to "break down the barriers between talent and opportunity."

It starts with a "mobile-first voice interface product": an app for Android and iOS devices that interacts with employees via voice prompts, similar to Siri or Alexa. Publicis.Sapient developed the user design and experience, while BBH Singapore developed the Marcel brand identity, which is based on two distinctive, owl-like "eyes." (BBH also created a colorful launch film for Marcel.)