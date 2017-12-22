Ad Age's Most Read (But Not Necessarily Best) Stories of 2017

Still, let's start with this: We rebranded in our biggest redesign in nearly 90 years of publishing. With that new look came a new tone, new energy and, hopefully, some new digital-first boldness.
There are a few individual stories we'd highlight as the year's "best," sure. Our strongest, most differentiated reportingâ€”shoe-leather stuff with the potential to make a real impactâ€”often unfolds through a series of articles. For that, check out our coverage of Procter & Gamble's yearlong tango with digital advertising (and a certain activist investor); our up-to-the-minute tick tock on Pepsi's Kendall Jenner snafu and resultant fallout; our pre-Weinstein assessment of endemic harassment and inequality in advertising; and our post-Weinstein news breaks.
Speaking of news breaks, we broke so much news in Cannes they might not be able to put it together again.
But enough horn-tootin'. This post is about what resonated with you. We're not here to draw any conclusions; it's clear from the headlines that these pieces drew a bit of drive-by, one-time traffic. Our top post of the year had mainstream appeal as an old-fashioned shoutout to some high profile, fun and silly creative: the Coen brothers-directed Super Bowl Mercedes spot. And it would also seem the internet also likes things on theâ€¦deviant side.
There are a lot of drinks on this list, hard and soft: Coke's sexy pool man gets ogled by mom, son and daughter alike; Zima plotted a comeback; and sugary, boozy drinks had a brief woozy moment. Pepsi got reamed for its tone deaf Kendall Jenner ad (there should be a special German word for traffic generated out of schadenfreude).
The Pepsi ad was both a lookie-loo phenomenon and a there-but-for-the-grace-of-God moment of many in agency land. Which brings us to our next observation: You all love reading about yourselves. The Agency A list is a perennial top-read. Did you make it this year? If not, there's always next yearâ€”submissions are open now through Jan. 4.
Also top of mind for agency and brand folks: Procter & Gamble's Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard's line in the sand early this year (a year, it should be noted, that ended with an activist investor taking over a board seat). If it bleeds it leads.
Finally, there was porn. Nothing gets clicks like the word "porn" in the headline. Hopefully our readers arriving from more outrÃ© web searches decided to stick around despite the relative PG-nature of our reportage.
Here are Ad Age's top 10 most-read stories of 2017, according to Google Analytics. As we all know, the best kid in class is not always the most popular. Happy holidays, ya filthy animals.