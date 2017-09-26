Your Tuesday Wake-Up Call: Deloitte Gets Hacked and Target Goes High-Tech

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital-related news. What people are talking about today: Advertising Week had a panel called "The Truth About Gender Bias in Ads in 2017," and it turns out the truth is pretty embarrassing for the industry. Since 2006, there's been hardly any improvement in how often women are represented in ads, according to a study from the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and J. Walter Thompson. Men are on screen four times as much as women. Only one in five women portrayed in ads are shown as having a job, as Ad Age's Jack Neff writes. Women are more likely to be depicted in the kitchen.

Hack

Deloitte, the accounting and consultancy giant, was hit by a cyber attack last year that compromised client emails, The Guardian reports, adding that the breach went unnoticed for months. Security reporter Brian Krebs cites a source who says the company "in fact does not yet know precisely when the intrusion occurred, or for how long the hackers were inside of its systems." The firm said in a statement that very few clients were affected, and that they have been notified. One of Deloitte's many consulting offerings is cyber risk services. Its website offers advice to other companies on "the path to becoming a more secure, vigilant, and resilient organization."

Target gets techie

Target is licensing Pinterest's visual search tool and embedding it into its shopping app. That means people can take a snapshot of something they come across anywhere – a friend's T-shirt, say -- and "Target will send them a set of potential lookalikes from Target.com," as Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli reports. The Wall Street Journal says Pinterest is aiming for up to $500 million of revenue in 2017, up from about $300 million last year. Working with Target is one of Pinterest's attempts to boost revenues, along with its detailed new ad targeting options (advertisers can now reach enthusiasts of vegetarian barbecue or desk yoga, as Recode has noted.)

Women with guns

Female-friendly product lines and gun accessories "are narrowing the gender gap in the traditionally male-dominated $13 billion guns and ammunition business," as Ad Age's E.J. Schultz writes. The gun industry's efforts to target women are not entirely new, but one analyst says women are more important to manufacturers now because gun sales are decreasing. Schultz talked to one shop owner who stocked up on what he referred to as "pretty-looking" guns (pink or purple and easy to find in a purse.)

Just briefly:

What's next: Bonin Bough stepped down as chief media and e-commerce officer at Mondelez International last year. Now he's heading to a place he sees as the CPG company of the future – a family-owned skin and hair care company, with brands such as SheaMoisture and Nubian Heritage, as Ad Age's Lindsay Stein reports.

'What makes America great': Ford Motor Co. is a big NFL sponsor, and it supports the players protesting racial injustice and getting trashed by President Trump, as Bloomberg reports. "We respect individuals' rights to express their views, even if they are not ones we share," Ford says. "That's part of what makes America great."

Facebook ads: The Washington Post takes a look at how Russian operatives used Facebook ads to "sow chaos" among voters, as one senator says.

'Newsworthy': Did President Trump just threaten North Korea on Twitter, and isn't that against the platform's policy? Twitter allowed the post to stay up because it was "newsworthy," Recode says.

The future is here: Levi's is selling $350 jean jacket that use smart fabric. "We wanted flying cars, instead we got jean jackets that can change the song on Spotify," as Quartz writes.

ICYM: Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is launching an ad agency with Dany Garcia, his business partner, manager and ex-wife, as Ad Age's Ann-Christine Diaz writes in a profile of the duo and their venture. It's called Seven Bucks Creative (there's a story behind the name.)

Creativity of the day: Everybody's talking about cage-free eggs these days,. But Vital Farms, which says its hens are pasture-raised, is calling bullshit on the trend, as Ad Age's Jessica Wohl reports. Watch its amusing, folksy video punctuated by clucking hens and bleeps to cover up swear words.