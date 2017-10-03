Your Tuesday Wake-Up Call: NRA Delays Political Ad Buys; WPP Gets Ready to Wrangle

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital-related news. What people are talking about today: As news continues to unfold about the Las Vegas massacre, both Google and Facebook have been caught actively promoting fake news stories on the tragedy. Forbes writes that this "underscores the ongoing failure of the internet's largest news platforms to manage misinformation," and reveals, "Facebook's 'Trending Topic' page for the shooting directed users toward more false reports, including stories by Russian propaganda site Sputnik."

The Guardian adds that Facebook's "Safety Check" page, which is supposed to help people connect with loved ones during the crisis, ended up "briefly promoting a story that said the shooter had 'Trump-hating' views, along with links to a number of other hoaxes and scams." At the same time, Google users who searched Geary Danley (falsely named as the shooter) were at one point directed to the 4chan thread filled with false claims." Facebook said it is "working to fix the issue."

Sayonara, Sorrell

Asatsu-DK, Japan's third-largest ad agency after Dentsu and Hakuhodo, wants to sell itself to private equity firm Bain Capital for $1.35 billion, according to Reuters.

But WPP has a 25% stake in ADK, and the FT (subscription required) suggests "WPP is preparing to lock horns with Bain" for a better price. In a lengthy press release, ADK says its 20-year alliance with Martin Sorrell's WPP never really worked out. U.S.-based Bain Capital is serious about Japan: last month it won an eight-month, $15 billion battle to buy Toshiba's chip business.

Yet another issue for Facebook to fix

Facebook has admitted that 10 million people in the U.S. saw at least one of 3,000 "politically divisive ads" displayed on the social network and purchased (with a total ad spending of $100,000) in Russia during the months before and after the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Reuters reports. The social network said it plans to hire 1,000 more people to review ads and ensure they meet its terms, as part of an effort to deter Russia and other countries from using the platform to interfere in elections.

Just briefly:

Ads on hold: After the Las Vegas mass shooting that left 59 people dead and hundreds injured, the National Rifle Association has delayed political ad buys scheduled to start running Tuesday in Virginia in advance of the Nov. 7 election, writes Ad Age's E.J. Schultz.

In case you missed it: Las Vegas-born Jimmy Kimmel did a heartbreaking, tearful monologue on the shooting that makes him want to "throw up or give up," in which he publicly shames the 50 senators who voted against closing loopholes on background checks after Orlando.

Airbnb, earthquake edition: Arriba Mexico mimicks the home rental site with properties all destroyed in last month's earthquake. Renters instead are contributing to an innovative fundraising effort to rebuild homes in Mexico, reports Ad Age's Laurel Wentz.

Don't travel light: Group M's Phil Cowdell hopped on a flight to San Juan with 170 lbs. of baggage, including water purification equipment and other supplies for 40 colleagues and their families in Puerto Rico. He told Ad Age's Megan Graham what he saw there, including client Suiza mobilizing the dairy company's trucks to collect and deliver supplies.

GM runs out of gas: The automotive giant, which sold 10 million cars last year, announced that it is working towards an all-electric, zero-emissions future, starting with two fully electric models next year and at least 18 more by 2023. Wired reports, saying "The Trump Administration may be moving to roll back fuel efficienty requirements in the U.S., but the rest of the world is insisting on an electric age."

Going for gold: U.K. supermarket Sainsbury's is selling $4 packs of gold leaf to go with their steaks, reveals the London Evening Standard. Gold-flecked steaks have been a favorite of Silicon Valley hotshots for some time; now every Instagrammer can share the bling.

Creativity pick of the day: Lyft is going to the moon, with Tilda Swinton and Jordan Peele in the comedic "It Matters How You Get There" campaign. The Hollywood superstars portray astronauts bantering on the long journey. "Without drivers, there is no moon landing, no giant leap for mankind, no free, tiny water bottles," Peele says. "If you choose to ride with the right people, who do things for the right reasons, you'll always end up in the right place," adds Swinton, no doubt a jab at Lyft's rival Uber, which has been plagued with controversies from sexual harassment to London's decision not to let Uber operate there any more.