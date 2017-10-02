TV's Most Expensive Ads: Brands Pay for Football and Tears Complete, interactive chart below By . If ad prices are any indication of Madison Avenue's confidence in TV shows, this season's new programs are facing some doubts. For the first time in four years, no freshman shows rank among the 10 costliest programs for advertisers, according to Ad Age's annual pricing survey. Here's what marketers are sure of: football and tears. The three most expensive broadcast programs for 30 seconds of ad time continue to be NFL games. And there's no sign of that changing, despite the creep of politics and safety concerns into the league. What's also clear is that advertisers remain comfortable paying more for less. On average, a 30-second commercial in broadcast prime time for the 2017-18 season costs $134,009, up 6% from $126,333 last season. Prime-time viewership, meanwhile, keeps falling. The Big Four broadcasters averaged a cumulative 8.1 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demo last season, down 8% from the season prior and only the latest in a series of declines. But supply and demand continues to work in networks' favor, at least in terms of sticker price. If marketers want to put video ads in front of big audiences all at once, TV is still the easiest way to do it.

Top 10 Priciest Shows on Broadcast For Advertisers 1 Sunday Night Football $699,602 2

(tie) Thursday Night Football $550,709 2 Thursday Night Football $549,791 4 This is Us $394,428 5 Empire $305,369 6 The Big Bang Theory $285,908 7 The Voice (Mon) $259,180 8 Modern Family $239,782 9 The Voice (Tues) $229,956 10 Grey's Anatomy $213,576 Photo credits: Thursday Night Football (CBS): CBS; The Big Bang Theory: Monty Brinton/CBS; Modern Family: ABC/Richard Cartwright; Grey's Anatomy: ABC/Richard Cartwright; Thursday Night Football (NBC): NBC Sports; Sunday Night Football: Zade Rosenthal/NBC; This is Us: Ron Batzdorff/NBC; The Voice (Monday): NBCUniversal; The Voice (Tuesday): Trae Patton/NBC; Empire: Michael Lavine/FOX.

Leader of the pack The most expensive program in broadcast this season is NBC's "Sunday Night Football," with an average price for 30 seconds of ad time hovering just under $700,000, up 4% from $673,644 last season. And CBS and NBC broadcasts of "Thursday Night Football" are tied for No. 2, averaging about $550,000 for 30 seconds. It's worth noting that Fox's late-national NFL games, which are not technically in prime time, averaged nearly $716,000 for a 30-second spot. On cable, ESPN's "Monday Night Football" commanded about $425,000 for commercial time. Despite any concerns regarding an oversaturation of NFL throughout the week and some wobbling in the ratings, football still regularly draws some of the biggest live audiences, an increasingly scarce commodity on TV.

Once again, "Sunday Night Football" is the most expensive show for advertisers. Credit: NBC Sports via YouTube

That dynamic is also helping NBC's tear-jerker drama "This Is Us" command the highest price for a scripted series on broadcast. On average, advertisers paid $394,428 for a 30-second spot in the series, up 45% from last season. "This Is Us" returned for its sophomore season last week and promptly delivered a series high in the 18-to-49 demo. The episode averaged 12.6 million viewers and a 3.8 rating in the demo, up 12% from the spring finale. The surge in the cost of its ads moved "This Is Us" up two spots on the list to No. 4, bumping Fox's "Empire," last year's most expensive scripted show on network TV. The hip-hop drama is now No. 5, averaging $305,369. It's also one of the biggest decliners of the season, plunging 30% from $437,100 last year.

Other shows with the dubious distinction of big drops include Fox's "Gotham," whose ad prices tanked 32% to $88,796, and "Lethal Weapon," down 23% to $132,331. On NBC, ad prices fell 21% for "The Blacklist" and 33% for "Blindspot." And CBS's "Kevin Can Wait" saw a 25% drop-off to $120,531. Both "The Blacklist" and "Blindspot" are former top 10 most-expensive shows, proving that just because advertisers are willing to pay a premium one year doesn't mean they'll keep it up. "Blindspot" was the most expensive new show of the 2015-16 season. This year the drama has been relegated to an out-of-the way slot on Friday nights, where shows often go to die. Ad Age's survey is assembled using information from as many as eight media-buying agencies. (See our 2016 pricing chart here.) The resulting prices should be viewed as directional indicators and not the actual price that every advertiser paid for a 30-second spot. The numbers are based on agency estimates that can vary depending on the amount of inventory purchased from a network, the inclusion of any nontraditional advertising such as product placements, and the relationship that an advertiser and media-buying agency has with a network. Most TV advertising is typically purchased as part of larger negotiations, not on a one-off basis.

"This Is Us" is the most expensive scripted series on broadcast. Credit: Vivian Zink/NBC

These estimates also reflect the prices that advertisers and networks agreed on in this year's upfront marketplace. Prices have likely changed for those buying spots closer to the air date in the so-called "scatter" market that follows. In addition to "Monday Night Football," several cable programs rival those on broadcast, such as AMC's "The Walking Dead." But it is difficult to compare many cable ad packages to those of broadcast because cable buys often include multiple airings and repeats of a show. Veterans win Overall, the most expensive programs on broadcast TV look a whole lot like they did last year. All 10 of this year's costliest programs appeared on our list last season (though in a slightly different order). Perhaps that's a reflection of this season's freshman series, or else the fact that advertisers have gotten burned in the past paying hefty price tags on unproven content.

