These Are the 10 Most-Shared Holiday Videos

According to an analysis by video ad tech company Unruly, these are the top 10 most-shared ads of the holiday season -- at least so far. With the exception of Amazon and H&M, the bulk of the ads are from Europe, which isn't surprising since U.K. marketers treat Christmas the way U.S. advertisers treat the Super Bowl.

Every year the goal for British marketers is to execute elaborate and expensive campaigns, which the media and consumers anticipate and watch in big numbers. And as this list shows, they share them, too.

1
#BusterTheBoxer
John Lewis
2,022,331 shares
2
Coming Home for Xmas
Heathrow
455,061 shares
3
Mrs Claus
Marks & Spencers
451,694 shares
4
Weihnachten ist für alle. Lidl auch. #SantaClara
Lidl
381,479 shares
5
English For Beginners
Allegro
373,066 shares
6
#HomeForChristmas
Waitrose
295,195 shares
7
A priest and imam meet for a cup of tea
Amazon
261,838 shares
8
#Zeitschenken
Edeka
253,421 shares
9
Come Together – A film by Wes Anderson
H&M
249,174 shares
10
Kevin the Carrot
Aldi
176,347 shares
