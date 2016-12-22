These Are the 10 Most-Shared Holiday Videos

According to an analysis by video ad tech company Unruly, these are the top 10 most-shared ads of the holiday season -- at least so far. With the exception of Amazon and H&M, the bulk of the ads are from Europe, which isn't surprising since U.K. marketers treat Christmas the way U.S. advertisers treat the Super Bowl.

Every year the goal for British marketers is to execute elaborate and expensive campaigns, which the media and consumers anticipate and watch in big numbers. And as this list shows, they share them, too.