Wednesday Wake-Up Call: A surprising call to '#deleteFacebook,' a new football league and more

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital news. What people are talking about today: In the latest sign of the magnitude of Facebook's crisis, the co-founder of WhatsApp, Brian Acton, tweeted, "It is time. #deletefacebook". Acton became a billionaire when Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion; now he's joined the ranks of one-time Facebook insiders bashing the company. Will masses of Facebook users desert the social network? Probably not. It's not so easy to quit, as The Daily Beast points out. EMarketer has said it sees no signs of advertisers leaving, either.

But investors are worried, and Facebook has lost over $60 billion in market value since reports this weekend explained how Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm that worked on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, was able to gather data from tens of millions of Facebook users. "Facebook just lost more than twice Tesla's entire market cap in two days," as Bloomberg News puts it.

Other Facebook developments:

Suspended: Cambridge Analytica suspended CEO Alexander Nix after undercover reports showed him talking about entrapping politicians with bribes and prostitutes, CNN reports.

The FTC investigates: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing "whether Facebook violated terms of a 2011 consent decree over its handling of personal user data," Bloomberg News reports.

Worth reading: Wired's recap includes this bit of analysis about why this outcry over online data privacy is different from those of the past: "The data leakage hadn't helped Unilever sell mayonnaise. It appeared to have helped Donald Trump sell a political vision of division and antipathy."

Meanwhile, in Mexico: In Facebook news unrelated to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the company took out full-page ads in Mexico with tips to help people recognize fake news ahead of the country's presidential election in July, Bloomberg reports.

$300 million

The rise of the digital duopoly has had serious consequences for news outlets, and now Google seems to be trying to repent with its new plan to spend $300 million over three years to support digital journalism worldwide. One of several new efforts, it aims to fight fake news by highlighting verified news sources, writes Ad Age's Garett Sloane. Misinformation has been an issue for Google and its YouTube video platform: "Often, low-quality websites would rank highly in Google News despite spreading false news stories, and YouTube channels that promote conspiracies often dominate during events like the Las Vegas shooting last year," Sloane writes. Google also has a plan to help news outlets make more money from subscriptions that includes something called Subscribe With Google, designed to make it easier to pay publishers online.

Hmmm: Recode, by the way, takes a skeptical view of Google's announcement: "Google and Facebook can't help publishers, because they're built to defeat publishers."

Leagues, leagues, leagues

A reboot of the XFL is already in the works, and here comes yet another pro football league, this one dubbed the AFF, or Alliance of American Football. Ad Age's Anthony Crupi writes that though it's "too soon to predict how … the upstart Alliance of American Football will fare, the startup already has a TV distribution deal in place with CBS." Filmmaker Charlie Ebersol and former N.F.L. executive Bill Polian announced the league two months after WWE Chairman Vince McMahon unveiled plans to resurrect the XFL, which ran for one season in 2001. If everything goes as planned, the AFF is supposed to launch in February 2019, which would beat the XFL to market by a year, Crupi reports. Ebersol, by the way, is the son of McMahon's one-time business partner on the first XFL attempt: Dick Ebersol, the longtime NBC Sports Group chairman. The elder Ebersol will serve on the AFF board with his son.

The future of travel

The hotel of the future is coming, and it's a little weird, reports Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli. Hotels might one day scan your face to open your hotel room door, or might feature an in-room 3-D printer that can produce essentials you forgot to pack, like a toothbrush. Wellness is a hot topic, with brands "looking at everything, from dream tonics to improve your slumber to feces analysis to find out what's missing from your diet." Well then.

Just briefly:

Catch and kill: Former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who says she had an affair with Donald Trump before he was president, filed a suit against The National Enquirer's parent company, American Media, Inc. She wants to be released from a 2016 agreement that prevents her from speaking about her allegations, CBS News says. The report adds: "According to the lawsuit, AMI made the deal with McDougal to squash the story, a practice known as 'catch and kill.'"

Propaganda machine: A Fox News contributor quit and trashed the network in an email to friends, BuzzFeed News reports. The retired United States Army lieutenant colonel says Fox has become "a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration."

Breach: Expedia Inc.'s Orbitz disclosed a possible data breach affecting about 880,000 payment cards, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Chipotle vs. Taco Bell: Chipotle Mexican Grill just snagged another former Taco Bell exec. Chris Brandt, Chipotle's new CMO, starts next month, Ad Age's Jessica Wohl reports.

Actually...: While a lot of people are complaining about Snapchat's redesign, publisher Self "says the new look led to its best month on the app, with more than 10 million visitors," Garett Sloane writes in Ad Age.

Most tweeted: "Black Panther" is the most tweeted-about movie ever, Variety writes. It's been mentioned on the platform over 35 million times.

Headline of the day: "People were asked to name women tech leaders. They said 'Alexa' and 'Siri,'" Fast Company writes.

Creativity pick of the day: How do babies see the world? In a new spot from Tommee Tippee, a baby sees nipples everywhere he looks. The ad promotes Tommee Tippee's baby bottles shaped like actual human breasts. Ad Age's Alexandra Jardine writes that "the ad, cleverly directed by The Coles at Hey Wonderful for McCann New York, manages to insert nipple imagery into all kinds of unexpected places: a pompom on a beret, the ends of meat packages at a deli, car tires, the backs of blowdryers at a salon and more." Watch it here.

