Friday Wake-Up Call: Fallout from Samantha Bee's vulgar insult. And Roseanne Barr's plea to ABC

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital news. What people are talking about today: Two brands suspended ads or sponsorships for TBS' "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" after the host called Ivanka Trump a four-letter word starting with the letter c. As another presidential daughter, Chelsea Clinton, tweeted, "It's grossly inappropriate and just flat-out wrong to describe or talk about Ivanka Trump or any woman that way." The White House called the comment "vile and vicious." Bee apologized, saying, "It was inappropriate and inexcusable," and TBS said sorry too. Still, some advertisers backed away. Autotrader tweeted that it has suspended its sponsorship of the show. State Farm also asked to pause its ads and is reviewing any future placements, CNN reports.

Bee used the four-letter word in a monologue trashing Ivanka Trump for tweeting a photo of herself cuddling her toddler amid plans to separate undocumented children from their parents at the U.S. border. "You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another: Do something about your dad's immigration practices, you feckless c---. He listens to you. Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f---ing stop it."

Also: Sally Field's tweet is going viral for re-claiming the c-word: "I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a c---," the former "Flying Nun" actress wrote. "C---- are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest."

Still tweeting

Roseanne Barr has more to say about the aftermath of the racist tweet that led to ABC cancelling her hit show. "I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends," she wrote. "I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right." In another tweet, she added: "I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg" Barr has since erased those tweets, but People preserved them in full here.

Bye bye

There's been a lot of chatter about teens being just-not-that-into Facebook, and now we've got some fresh numbers on the phenomenon, courtesy of The Pew Research Center. The key takeaway: Only 51 percent of 13-to-17-year-olds in the U.S. say they use it, the study says. Three years ago, that figure was 71 percent. The study offers better news for YouTube, used by 85 percent of U.S. teenagers, according to Bloomberg News' synopsis of the Pew report. If your brain has room for one more number, there's also this to think about: Forty-five percent of teenagers say they're online "on a near-constant basis."

In the cards

Can a card game break down barriers between co-workers and help make the workplace more inclusive? Two creatives from R/GA, Shannon Ross and Kenia Perez, dreamed up an ice-breaking game for the office, with questions printed on cards, as Ad Age's Megan Graham writes. Some questions are straightforward. ("How were you disciplined growing up?") Others are designed to sow a little discomfort. ("How would your parents feel about you dating outside of your race?") So what exactly does this have to do with inclusivity? Ross told Graham:

"We felt ... outside of the circle a lot. A lot of our creative directors, they would have relationships with other people like them. Most of our creative directors were white men. We always thought, 'If only they got to know us better, if only they understood.'"

R/GA offices have copies of the game, which is called "Not So FAQ." As opposed to generic FAQ from chitchat around the water cooler (i.e. "how was your weekend?")

Just briefly:

Yet again: "Fearless Girl," from State Street Global Advisers and McCann New York, won the Grand Effie at the North American Effie Awards Gala. "With no more major industry awards left for her to win, perhaps her bronzed stranglehold has come to an end," writes Ad Age's I-Hsien Sherwood.

'Frenemies': Ken Auletta is "less an industry analyst than a skilled and engaging travel writer, taking us on an extensive armchair journey that illuminates today's industry confusion." That's from Michael Farmer's review of Auletta's book about the ad world, "Frenemies." Read the full review on Ad Age.

ANA buys DMA: The Association of National Advertisers is buying the Data & Marketing Association, and Ad Age's Jessica Wohl writes that their "combined membership is set to swell to 2,000 companies, representing 20,000 brands and 150,000 people."

Quote from this and sound smart: Ad Age's George Slefo breaks down 12 things to know from Mary Meeker's annual report on internet trends. Here's one nugget: "China is now home to nine of the world's 20 biggest internet companies by market cap, while the U.S. has 11."

David vs. Goliath: New York Media, PopSugar and Rolling Stone are getting in on Concert, Vox Media's digital ad marketplace, The Wall Street Journal reports. It's part of efforts by publishers to band together in light of Google and Facebook's dominance in the digital ad ecosystem.

Must-have products of the day: "New stuff from Walmart includes an interactive cat-unicorn and bacon-seaweed snacks," writes Ad Age's Jack Neff. Not to mention, Nickelodeon Slime Green ketchup.

Creativity pick of the day: To shoot an unusual cover image for an issue focused on drones, "Time magazine collaborated with Intel to send a massive fleet of drones skyward and into precise formation to form the newsweekly's logo and trademark red border," writes Ad Age's Simon Dumenco. The feat required 958 drones. Check out the cover, and a making-of video, here.

