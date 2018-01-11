Thursday Wake-Up Call: Twitter Pledged Ad Transparency, But We're Still Waiting. Plus, Super Bowl Spending

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital-related news. You can get an audio version of this briefing on your Alexa device. Search for "Ad Age" under "Skills" in the Alexa app. Also, a reminder: The deadline for our Creativity Awards is today at 5 p.m. EST.

What people are talking about today: Diet Coke has a new millennial-friendly look, and it's adding new flavors including "twisted mango" and "feisty cherry." Ad Age's E.J. Schultz has the story, including the flavors that didn't make the cut, such as mojito, chili lime and watermelon jaleneno. Plus, he's got video of the first Diet Coke ad from 1982, so you can also marvel about how much advertising has changed since then. The retro ad featured the Radio City Music Hall's Rockettes and celebs including the late Bob Hope. Hope was nearly 80 years old at the time, so apparently brands were less obsessed back then about seeming sexy to 20-somethings.

Get smart

Everybody's talking about smart homes. But, uh, what exactly does that mean? Check out Ad Age's video from CES in Las Vegas to hear about what people are talking about there, and to get answers about trends you probably should be paying closer attention to. Like, how do the experts define a smart home? As Ted Booth, user experience design director at Honeywell Connected Home, says: "I think the simplest, probably the most common perception, is it means you have your home on your phone." OK, that's simple enough. Watch the entire video here, courtesy of Ad Age editor Brian Braiker and media reporter Megan Graham. They also invented a mini-game show where industry leaders rate trends and products with a fire or poop emoji, and some of the responses are surprising.

Also: The lights went out at CES in what Ad Age's Roberta Bernstein calls "a massive display of irony." For your reading pleasure, she's compiled the best tweets about the innovation industry's moment in the darkness.

Still waiting

Remember back in October when Twitter said it would set up an ad transparency center, letting everybody see who's advertising what on Twitter? It was a response to Russian online meddling in the U.S. elections, and it augured the end of Twitter "dark posts," which are viewable only to the specific people they're targeted to. Twitter promised that the transparency center would be up within weeks, but as BuzzFeed News writes, so far it hasn't happened. Twitter told BuzzFeed that it's still working on it. This isn't the only delay from Twitter lately: It missed a deadline to answer written questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Super Bowl stats

Here's a quotable Super Bowl factoid for you: "The Super Bowl alone this year will capture about 2.5% of broadcast network advertising for the entire year, double its share in 2010," as Ad Age's Bradley Johnson writes. He's crunched the numbers for you on Super Bowl spending. A couple more fascinating numbers to put the frenzy into perspective:

Average cost for a 30-second commercial in Super Bowl LII: Just over $5 million. Average cost of 30 seconds in Super Bowl I: $40,000 ($300,000, adjusted for inflation).

Just briefly:

Devastating: A 14-year-old Australian girl who was once the face of an iconic local brand has committed suicide after being bullied online, the BBC reports. Several years ago, Amy "Dolly" Everett had appeared in campaigns for Australian outback hat brand Akubra.

Logan Paul: YouTube has punished vlogger Logan Paul by removing him from Google's premium ad program, as Ad Age's Garett Sloane writes. Paul had posted a video showing the body of a Japanese suicide victim; it sparked an outcry, and he later took down the video and apologized.

Google: With Amazon and Apple on the rise, Forrester says that "Google's share of search ad revenue is declining and will continue to erode each year," as Ad Age's George Slefo writes.

Fire and fury: President Trump says U.S. libel laws are "a sham and a disgrace," and he pledged to review them, The Washington Post reports.

Achtung, baby: A new law in Germany requires Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to police the content that appears on their sites, and it sets out fines of up to $60 million for failing to remove illegal content; read about it in The Wall Street Journal.

Shitty Media Men: The anonymous woman who created a spreadsheet about "Shitty Media Men," which gathered women's allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct in the industry, has come forward. Her name is Moira Donegan, she used to work for The New Republic, and she wrote a nuanced essay about the experience for The Cut.

Yet again: James Rosen, formerly of Fox News, left the company last month as it was investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against him, NPR says. And The New York Times says Joel Achenbach of the Washington Post has been suspended 90 days for alleged misconduct involving women colleagues.

Creativity pick of the day: In Chicago bars, people can now buy cans of beer with Lyft's name on them in a partnership between the ride-sharing service and local craft brewer Baderbräu Brewery. Cans have Lyft discount codes on them. And of course, if you drink a lot of them, you can't get behind the wheel yourself. How clever. Read more here by Ad Age's E.J. Schultz.