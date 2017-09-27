Your Wednesday Wake-Up Call: Google's Spat With Amazon. Plus, Electric Cars From Dyson

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital-related news. What people are talking about today: The demise of Twitter's 140 character limit. Ad Age's Garett Sloane writes an obituary for the social media platform's defining quirk, after Twitter announced it is doubling its character limit on text posts to 280 characters.

Twitter has invited a select group -- not including President Trump -- to trial the change. It seems very likely to expand to all users, and Twitter's own post says the team tried the new format, "saw the power of what it will do, and fell in love with this new, still brief, constraint." Many users are outraged, but the move could be a winner in Germany, where Twitter has failed to take off because the language contains so many long words. It takes 16 characters just to spell out "nurse" (krankenschwester).

Amazon fired by Google

Amazon is muscling in on the Facebook-Google duopoly, and things are getting ugly. The latest twist is that Google has stopped allowing the Amazon Echo Show to access YouTube. Ask Alexa to show you a YouTube video, and she replies, "Currently, Google is not supporting YouTube on Echo Show," reports The Verge. Amazon's statement, quoted by The Verge, says the move is "disappointing" and happened without warning. But Google says the companies have been in negotiations for a long time, and that "Amazon's implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violates our terms of service."

'The 'angry black woman' stereotype

A crusading mood is in the air at Advertising Week. Day Two saw industry leaders launch Creative Spirit, which matches people with disabilities to careers at creative companies. Now a growing group of 15 ad agency executives have gotten together to raise awareness of the pernicious "angry black woman" stereotype, as Ad Age's Ann Marie Kerwin reports. It's particularly prevalent in reality TV shows, starring alongside the equally clichéd personas of "The Hood Rat," "The Bitch," and "The Jezebel." The agency execs have had enough.

Just briefly:

Vacuum cleaners, meet electric cars: James Dyson has built a brand as an innovator on mundane products like vacuum cleaners, electric hand dryers and fans. The BBC reports that the British inventor is now turning his hand to electric cars, promising that his $2.7 billion investment will produce a "radically different" vehicle in 2020.

Move over Marcel: Publicis Groupe's AI-powered internal operating system, Marcel, stole the show at Cannes this year, though it doesn't launch until next summer. Meanwhile, R/GA has powered a fully-functioning equivalent since 2007, which the agency is now promoting as a brand in its own right, called R/GA O.S., reports Ad Age's Lindsay Stein.

Anti-troll tricks: Instagram's new safety tool is tackling trolls by making it easier to block them, giving anyone with a public account the option of limiting comments to people they follow or who follow them. Previously you could only block commenters one by one, Fast Company reports.

Like me: Facebook is having a needy moment. The Guardian reveals the social media behemoth has been asking users to give ratings for statements like, "Facebook is good for the world," "Facebook cares about its users," and "does using Facebook make the world better or worse for people who are going through a challenging or difficult time in their lives?"

Creativity pick of the day: Clorox has taken a dirty diaper and a puddle of dog pee and made them special, Ad Age's Jack Neff says. The brand's new "Clean Matters" campaign aims to "shift the perception of cleaning from getting rid of dirt and mess to the start of everything."