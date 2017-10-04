Your Wednesday Wake-Up Call: Yahoo's Confession; Amazon's $294 Million Tax Troubles

Welcome to Ad Age's Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital-related news. What people are talking about today: Everyone's heading to Orlando for presentations by chief marketing officers at some of the biggest advertisers on the planet at the Association of National Advertisers' annual mega conference. Ad Age reporters round up what we'd like to learn from Samsung, Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Clorox, KFC and more. And will Lili Tomovich, chief experience and marketing officer at Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International, turn up, in the wake of Sunday's horrific massacre?

Yahoo's Triple Whammy

The biggest data breach in history just got three times bigger. First, Yahoo said one billion of its users had been affected by a 2013 hack attack; it now admits that all three billion accounts were exposed, writes The Wall Street Journal. The assessment is based on new intelligence obtained after Yahoo's $4.5 billion acquisition by Verizon in June. Yahoo – now part of Verizon subsidiary Oath – sold at a $350 million discount because of its security issues.

Skeptics pan two-second ads

Facebook says video ad views as short as two seconds can benefit a brand. Not everyone agrees. "I would be shocked if any brand marketer doesn't laugh Facebook out of the room," Jason Kint, CEO of industry group Digital Content Next, tells Ad Age's Garett Sloane.

Just briefly:

Amazon's Tax Trouble: The European Union has ordered Amazon to stump up $294 million in unpaid taxes, after it found that Luxembourg gave illegal tax benefits to the world's biggest online retailer. Bloomberg explains that this follows Apple's $13 billion bill for Irish back taxes last year, and a $35 million ruling against Starbucks in 2015.

Loveless granola: If you make granola with love, you risk getting a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration saying that love is not an ingredient. Yes, this really happened to the Nashoba Brook Bakery, which lists love on its granola labels. Rolled oats and brown sugar are acceptable, though, Bloomberg says.

Taking on the NRA: Several industry chiefs are going public with a new call for gun safety laws in the wake of this week's mass shooting in Las Vegas, reports Ad Age's E.J. Schultz. Execs from JPMorgan Chase, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Co., Facebook, HP, Horizon Media and GroupM are among the people who have signed a petition circulating via email that is demanding action in the wake of the tragedy.

Nyet to Russian ads: Facebook's latest revelations about Russia-based groups buying ads and spreading fake news to influence the 2016 election show just how tough it's going to be for the social network to police its platform, says Ad Age's Garett Sloane. Ads didn't necessarily violate content policies. And paying for ads in Russian rubles apparently wasn't enough to prompt Facebook to investigate.

Got dignity? Ben & Jerry's has vowed to improve pay and conditions for the Vermont dairy farm workers who provide 85 percent of the milk for its ice creams in North America, reports the Washington Post. A survey of the (mostly immigrant) workers found 40 percent didn't get a day off and 40 percent weren't paid a minimum wage. The company hopes its "Milk with Dignity" program will spread to other parts of the country.

Lullacry, not lullaby: In our Creativity pick of the day, premature birth charity March of Dimes reminds us that the sound of a baby crying can be a beautiful thing, with a video that crowdsources real-life noisy newborns to make a lullaby. Creativiy Online's Alexandra Jardine explains that agency Barkley created a site where parents are invited to "donate a cry" by sharing an audio or video file, and worked them into the notes of Brahm's Lullaby.