Anonymous Signs Muller, Diaz Joins O Positive

Sophie Muller Credit: Anonymous Content

Most Popular

Anonymous Content has signed filmmaker Sophie Muller to its roster. Muller has worked on ads for brands such as Reebok, MasterCard, Procter & Gamble, Lexus, and L'Oreal. She is also a music director, and has had a creative partnership with Gwen Stefani for more than a decade, as well as working with Beyoncé, Rihanna, Beck, Shakira, Coldplay, Selena Gomez, Annie Lennox, Sade and the Kills. In 2016 she collaborated with Target to direct the first-ever live music video commercial, "Make Me Like You," by Gwen Stefani, during the 2016 Grammy Awards. The project won awards including a Cannes Lion, two AICP awards, and a Ciclope Award.

Jun Diaz Credit: O Positive

O Positive Films has signed filmmaker Jun Diaz for commercials and content. His work includes the Cannes Lion-winning Twix #TBT campaign via BBDO New York. He has also directed for Converse, eBay, Heineken, MasterCard and Yahoo. Diaz began his career in film as an editor, first in long form where his credits include the documentary "The Kid Stays in the Picture" and later as a commercials editor at MacKenzie Cutler in New York. He signed with Smuggler as a director in 2008. In addition to commercials, he is researching a documentary about the 1964 Olympics in Japan and developing a project for VR, a series he co-wrote around Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

Daniel Sheppard Credit: Partners Film

Toronto-based Partners Film has added Director Daniel Sheppard to its roster for Canadian representation. Sheppard began his creative career writing and directing at agencies in Nebraska, New York and Los Angeles. His commercial work includes directing for clients such as Advil, Boston Pizza, Wendy's, Canadian Tire, Walmart and Ford.

Believe Media has signed French directing duo Michel+Nico, in their first venture into commercial representation outside France, where they are represented by Bandit. Their recent work includes "The Honest Player," a short film for Gillette and Grey London featuring international rugby star George North, and a spot for Mercedes featuring a surfer. Both directors are former rugby players themselves. Their directing career began just three years ago, when they taught themselves to film and edit short films and documentaries. They have since worked for the likes of Orange TV, Red Bull TV, Eurosport and several professional sports teams.

Robert Schober Credit: The Uprising Creative

Los Angeles and Chicago-based studio The Uprising Creative has added Robert Schober (Roboshobo) to its directorial roster. Schober has helmed campaigns for brands like Google, Microsoft, Dell, Asus and Nest, and worked on music projects with artists such as Metallica, Green Day, The Killers, Jennifer Hudson and Devo.

The Coles Credit: Hey Wonderful

Directing duo The Coles has signed with RSA's Hey Wonderful for commercial representation. The duo, siblings Sophie and Walker, count spec commercials for Fiat, Nike and Evian among their portfolio, and have recently wrapped production on a client-direct online film.



.

Michael Gregory Credit: MPC LA

MPC L.A. has promoted VFX Supervisor Michael Gregory to VFX creative director. Gregory's credits include the Cannes Craft Grand Prix-winning "Meet the Superhumans" Paralympics spot for Channel 4, as well as spots for Nike, Samsung, Atari and State Farm. He also steered effects on the Rolling Stone's latest music video "Ride 'Em on Down" and has worked with top directors including Mark Romanek, Wayne McClammy, Adam Berg, Johnny Hardstaff and Francois Rousselet. Gregory moved to MPC's L.A. office in March after serving as head of 2D at MPC London. He'll work with fellow VFX Creative Director Rob Hodgson to lead MPC's advertising VFX division.

Sophie Gold Credit: Quietman

New York-based integrated production company Quietman has hired Sophie Gold as executive producer and partner. Most recently, she was executive producer and director of business development at Moondog, where she successfully built its production arm from the ground up and helped to establish its creative division. She brings with her directors Brendan Beachman, Justin Coit, and Gerald McMorrow.

Dean Freeman Credit: CoMPANY

Company Films has signed photographer and filmmaker Dean Freeman for commercials and branding work. Son of Beatles photographer Robert Freeman, Dean Freeman is probably best known for his "freestyle" images of David Beckham, members of the Spice Girls and a worldwide branding campaign (both stills and spots) for Haagen-Dazs. He has also photographed and directed branding campaigns for Coca-Cola, American Express, Lenor, Nivea, Bodyform and Zadig & Voltaire.