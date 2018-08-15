Free the Bid now supports colorists, Beug joins Station Film

Thomas Beug Credit: Station Film

Station Film is adding Irish-born director Thomas Beug for commercial representation in the U.S. Known for work including Domino's "Paving for Pizza" and Puma's "Faster Delivery" featuring Usain Bolt, earlier in his career Beug worked at Droga5, initially producing and eventually directing in-house for the agency where he shot Adidas "Go," featuring athletes including Novak Djokovic. Other work includes Mazda "Snow Day," Kellogg's "What Gets You Started" and Prudential "Marshmallows." Longer-format projects include the short film "Hanger B," travel series "This Is My City," currently streaming on Amazon Prime, and short documentary "The Swimmer," created with the Irish Film Board and currently playing the international festival circuit.

Pete Chatmon Credit: The Famous Group

The Famous Group is signing director Pete Chatmon to its roster. Chatmon just finished his first work, a campaign for Spectrum and agency Castells starring "Sister, Sister" actress/model Tamera Mowry. His career begant to take off when Sundance selected his NYU thesis film, "3D" starring Kerry Washington. His most recent TV work includes directing episodes of the ABC sitcom "Black-ish," Freeform's "Grown-ish," OWN's "Greenleaf", and Netflix's "Atypical."

Ole Peters Credit: Interrogate

Interrogate, the L.A./New York/Sydney-based production company, is adding German director and CGI specialist Ole Peters to its lineup. Peters co-founded Labor TV which in 2003 merged with Matin Woelke's Hamburg-based hybrid production studio Sehsucht, where he remains an active managing partner and executive creative director. He has worked on clients including Audi, Chevrole and IWC Schaffhausen, and won awards including a Cannes Gold Lion for an animated Mercedes-Benz convertible spot. He also frequently serves on the jury of award shows, including the Clios and ADC Germany.

Nowhere Credit: UNIT9

Unit9 is forming a new joint venture with Los Angeles-based producers Nowhere, to extend its content offerings to long-form film and TV projects. Nowhere's co-founder Mette-Marie Kongsved has experience in both film sales and development, having worked at XYZ Films, while its other co-founder Laura Tunstall has a background in signing and developing talent for music videos as executive producer at Warp Films and Pulse Films, with credits including Beyonce's "Lemonade". Nowhere's film slate includes film projects by Jim Byrkit, Ninian Doff, Gillian Horvat and Rohan Blair-Mangat.It is currently in production on Ant Timpson's directorial debut "Come to Daddy," a black comedy thriller starring Elijah Wood, and is developing "No Fear of Flying" for TV with Sharon Horgan's production company Merman.

Free the Bid is expanding its footprint to include a colorist category among its representation of women directors, directors of photography and editors. The move comes with the support of creative studio Ntropic. Helena Lee, executive producer at the company, was inspired with the idea of adding a colorist category after seeing the impact of Free the Bid on the advertising community in New York. Lee and Ntropic colorist Ayumi Ashley compiled an international list of women colorists, which recently launched on the Free the Bid website.

Elle Muliarchyk Credit: Grand Large

Elle Muliarchyk, a model turned photographer and director, is joining Grand Large for U.S. representation. Their first work together, a series of more than 30 gifs for Estee Lauder's Skincare and Makeup Collection, began a roll out in July. She has also directed videos for clients including Sephora, MAC Cosmetics, The New York Times, Swarovski, and designers Philip Lim and Rodarte, while her "Beauty Transformations" project for Yahoo was viewed 30 million times during the first the week of its release in 2015.

Karim Huu Do Credit: Hamlet

Hamlet is signing film director Karim Huu Do for commercial and music video representation in Belgium, Holland, China and Japan. Huu Do, who recently signed with Anonymous for North America, has directed commercials for global clients including Converse, H&M, and Gillette, as well as the "Superstar" campaign for Adidas featuring Pharrell Williams, Rita Ora, David Beckham and Damian Lillard.

Bridey Elliott Credit: ArtClass

ArtClass, the production company recently launched by director Vincent Peone and executive producer Geno Imbriale, is adding comedic writer/actress/director Bridey Elliott. Elliott co-founded the production company Smudge Films in 2015, which produced her comedic short "Affections," and her debut feature, "Clara's Ghost." Both debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. Other acting credits include "Battle of the Sexes," "Mosaic," and the SXSW Grand Jury Prize winner "Fort Tilden."

Danny Rosenbloom Credit: AICP

Danny Rosenbloom has joined the AICP as vice president, Post and Digital Production. He succeeds Rachelle Madden, who is moving to Australia. Madden joined AICP after its merger with AICE, the post production trade association, where she had been executive director since 2014. Prior to joining AICP, Rosenbloom was co-founder and executive producer of Interstate, a New York-based mixed-media company that produced live action, design and visual effects. He spent many years with Brand New School, which he joined as executive producer before being named partner and managing director.

Edina Sallay, Lance O'Connor and John McGarty Credit: Minted Content

Lance O'Connor is launching production studio Minted Content supported by executive producers John McGarty and Edina Sallay, focusing on branded content, music videos, and commercials. O'Connor's career includes co-launching the agency American Rogue and co-founding the production company Aero Film. He has worked with clients such as the U.S. Marine Corps, Adidas, PlayStation and Heineken. Sallay has produced features and TV all over the world while McGarty brings over 20 years of industry experience including posts at Hungry Man and MJZ and before joining Minted, served as executive producer and director of Live Action Production at CP+B / Plus Productions.