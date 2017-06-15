Beyer Joins Quietman, Not to Scale Signs Kahrs

Nico Beyer Credit: Quietman

Director Nico Beyer has signed with Quietman for U.S. representation. He has worked on campaigns for car brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Nissan, Cadillac, General Motors and the Chevrolet Super Bowl campaign "Chevy Runs Deep." He has also helmed spots for advertisers such as Nike, Adidas, Panasonic, Infinity, McDonald's, Nikon, and Canon, and music videos for Suzanne Vega, The Verve, The Cocteau Twins, They Might Be Giants, Erasure and the Pet Shop Boys.

Not To Scale has signed John Kahrs, ex-Pixar/Disney animator and director of Oscar-winning short "Paperman" to its roster. Kahrs joins the company's newly-opened Los Angeles studio for exclusive commercial representation. Kahrs began his career at Blue Sky Studios in New York in 1990 and moved to California in 1997 to join Pixar, where he worked as an animator on films including "A Bug's Life," "The Incredibles" and "Monsters, Inc." He later joined Disney Feature Animation, working as animation director on "Tangled." His short "Paperman," which merged 2D and 3D animation, won the 2013 Academy Award for Animated Short Film. His recent work includes "June," an animated film for the ride-share company Lyft.

Durable Goods has signed director Neil Tardio for U.S. commercial representation. His work includes comedic spots for brands such as AT&T, Budweiser, Coca-Cola, ESPN, Ford, McDonald's, Nike, Verizon and Volkswagen. Recent work includes a spot for Kaplan University out of Arnold Boston, a comedic spot for Bank of America featuring the Boston Red Sox with Hill Holliday, a Domino's campaign out of CP&B and a Tim Hortons spot with JWT Canada. He began his career on the agency side, working as a producer and writer for Saatchi & Saatchi NY and DDB Chicago.

Furlined has appointed Olly Chapman as managing director of U.K. operations. He has over 20 years experience in production and was most recently head of TV Production at creative London agency AMV BBDO. Furlined's U.K. office represents six directors from its U.S. roster, including Speck and Gordon, whose recent film for Donate Life earned top honors at D&AD.

Partizan Berlin founder Moritz Merkel has joined Stink Berlin as executive producer, working with Managing Director Martina Lülsdorf and Executive Producer Lutz Müller to strengthen the leadership team. He leaves his position as managing director of the Berlin office of Partizan, which he founded almost nine years ago. Before that he worked for production houses such as Radical.media, Jo!Schmid and Chased By Cowboys, and on the agency side, as head of TV at Hamburg creative agencies Kolle Rebbe and Jung von Matt.

O Positive has formed a partnership with Rogue in London that will see Rogue representing all the O Positive directors, including Jim Jenkins and David Shane. London-based O Positive Executive Producer Nell Jordan also joins the team at Rogue.

Great Guns has signed Israeli director Tal Zagreba for global representation. His first work through the company is a commercial/music video for German condom brand R3 featuring the Malul twins. His other work includes a short film called "Vows" and several music videos.

Editorial and post-production house Final Cut has added film editor Jim Helton to its international roster of editors for commercial, branded and longform work. Helton is a longtime friend, collaborator and editor for independent filmmaker and Radical Media Director Derek Cianfrance, best known for his features "Blue Valentine" and "The Place Beyond the Pines."

Derby has added Eli Ash as its newest senior producer. She joins from Complex Media, where she was supervising producer. In advertising, she has produced a number of commercial and branded content pieces for Warner Brothers Records, Nike, GM, BMW, The Nobel Peace Prize, Oxfam Crisis Action, GQ, Vogue, Complex and Vice Media.

Digital OOH production and creative technology company Grand Visual has hired David Bowry as production director and Ben Clissen as senior producer, both based out of the London office. Bowry started his career in the gaming industry, producing original content for Sony PlayStation. From there he went to Guerrilla Games and then on to Disney Interactive, before he co-founded games studio Noodlfoot. Most recently he was with The Marketing Store, managing digital content production for companies such as McDonald's, Adidas and Carlsberg. Clissen spent more than eight years as a program manager at Microsoft, with stints in Belgium and London, before joining Mode Media in London, and most recently worked at Initial Rewards.

Visual studio Alma Mater has added executive producer Ben Apley and director Ronnie Koff to its team. Koff joins a roster that includes Creative Director/Director Brian Mah, who co-founded the company with VFX Supervisor James Anderson in 2012. He has already completed a CG-driven campaign for GSD&M and the main title sequence for the upcoming movie from Columbia Pictures, "Rough Night." Before joining Alma Mater, Apley spent 11 years leading the creative operations of Imaginary Forces's Los Angeles office.