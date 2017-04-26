Caicoya Goes to No Smoke, ReelFX and Moonbot Join Forces for Flight School

Most Popular

Nicolas Caicoya Credit: No Smoke

Spanish director Nicolas "Nico" Caicoya has joined the roster at motion content company No Smoke. Caicoya's spots include "Associate No. 1," a commercial he directed for Spanish professional soccer team Atlético Madrid, which won a Bronze Cannes Lion and was shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid. He also recently completed his first short film, "Hyena's Blood," and has done numerous spots that have run in Europe, Latin America and the U.S. No Smoke will represent him for U.S.-based TV commercials, features, documentaries and branded entertainment.

Flight School Credit: Reel FX/Moonbot Studios

Reel FX Animation Studios' VR/AR division and the creative leadership team from Moonbot Studios have opened multi-platform content studio Flight School, based in Dallas. Flight School will have a team of approximately 30, including creative directors, producers, animators, engineers, developers and game designers. The creative team will be led by Chief Creative Officer Brandon Oldenburg and Executive Creative Director Limbert Fabian. The studio will be managed by CEO Kyle Clark, Reel FX's current co-CEO, and Executive Vice President Lampton Enochs, former CEO of Moonbot.

New York-based production studio Sibling Rivalry has signed filmmaker Harrison Boyce to its roster. Boyce originally made his name on the professional BMX circuit before beginning a career in graphic design and eventually moving behind the camera. His work includes music videos for Pusha T and Diddy, as well as campaigns for Nike, Gatorade, Nowness, Gucci and Dries Van Noten.

Yoko Lytle Credit: Jogger

Cut & Run's sister company Jogger has hired Yoko Lytle as senior producer. Lytle began her career working in London on independent features and in post-production. In 2010, she moved to New York and made the transition to short-form production. As a freelance producer, Lytle produced high-end graphics and VFX for commercials as well as long-form content for TV and features.

From l. Mike Donovan, Ken Kresge, Michael Zimbard Credit: Edit 1

New York post production agency Edit1 has added Ken Kresge as VP creative director and editor, working with Michael Zimbard, Edit1's owner and president, and Executive Producer Mike Donovan. Kresge began his career at McCann Erickson, and has spent the last 17 years at The Napoleon Group, the last seven as creative director.