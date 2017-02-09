Cap Gun Signs '24' Director Hopkins, McDonald Joins Tool and More

Most Popular

Stephen Hopkins Credit: Cap Gun

Cap Gun Collective has added "24" Director and Executive Producer Stephen Hopkins to its roster for U.S. representation. Born in Jamaica, Hopkins began his career directing music videos for the likes of Mick Jagger, Meatloaf, and Joe Cocker. After handling an initial 12 episodes of the TV series "24," Hopkins teamed with HBO to direct "The Life and Death of Peter Sellers," which aired in 2004 and won an Emmy for Outstanding Direction. Last year, Hopkins executive produced and directed the reboot of "24," "24: Legacy." The first episode aired following the Super Bowl.

Rachel McDonald Credit: Tool

Tool has signed director Rachel McDonald to its roster. Her first work for Tool was for the 2017 Grammy Awards. The film "It Was You," debuted earlier this month for the Recording Academy's "Believe In Music" campaign, and was built around Taylor Swift's speech from the 2016 Grammys. McDonald spent her early years working with filmmakers including Clint Eastwood, Frank Darabont, and Nancy Meyers. In 2014, she directed her first narrative short film called "Thirst," starring Melanie Griffith. She has directed spots for clients including Motorola, Pampers, West Elm and the Special Olympics.

Sean Cunningham Credit: Station Film

Station Film has signed L.A.-based comedy director Sean Cunningham to its roster. Cunningham's first work for the company is Chick-fil-A's "Groove," via McCann New York. His other recent work includes Columbus Craft Meats' "Babysitter" and "Office Hottie" for Rolo. His work also includes commercials and branded content for Chevrolet, American Express, AT&T and Eastern Bank, and a short film called "This is When We Met" that was shown at film festivals in the U.S. and Europe .

Bo Mirosseni Credit: HOUND

Los Angeles-based production company Hound has signed Bo Mirosseni to its roster of directors. After beginning his career in music videos, Mirosseni's first commercial was a spot for Virgin Mobile. He has helmed campaigns for Mercedes-Benz, Ray-Ban and Samsung, and videos for artists including Sleigh Bells, Black Moth Super Rainbow and Mystery Skulls.

Kathryn Ferguson Credit: Believe Media

Believe Media has signed Kathryn Ferguson, the resident film director at London department store Selfridges, for representation exclusively in the United States. Beyond her work with Selfridges, Ferguson has made short films and commercials for Air France, Dove, Nike, Sony, fashion brand Chloe, and other clients including Lady Gaga, architect Zaha Hadid, designers Stella McCartney and Bella Freud, trans activist Charlie Craggs, and actor Emma Watson. Her films have been screened at film festivals and on platforms such as MTV, Dazed Digital, Nowness, Twin, the BBC, and Vogue Video.

Andy Baker Credit: Friends Electric

Experimental animation director Andy Baker has joined the roster at a new production company, Friends Electric, for U.K. and European representation. Baker has completed recent work for Microsoft as well as projects with brands such as Vice, Adidas, Vans, Warner Bros and Marmite.

Nur Casadevall Credit: Colonel Blimp

Blink's Colonel Blimp division has signed Spanish director Nur Casadevall to its roster. Casadevall grew up and went to film school in Barcelona and has directed fashion films for magazines such as Vogue Spain, Número France, Tentaciones el País and Dream Magazine. More recently she has been developing the script for her first feature film. Her latest short film "Lina" is currently touring international film festivals.

Wolfberg Credit: Golden

Los Angeles-based multidisciplinary studio Golden has added European directing duo Wolfberg to its roster. The Prague-based team, composed of Jan Kalvoda and Premek Ponahly, has worked with brands like Google, McDonald's and Nescafé. Recent work includes "Never Stop Hunting" for Jägermeister's "Let The Ink Flow" campaign and the Budweiser/Budvar spot "Dark."

Production company Unheard/Of has opened in both Atlanta and Seattle. Formed in partnership with Alan Nay and his post-production outfit, World Famous, Unheard/Of launches with a focus on live action. One of its first spots was director Daniel Brown's Super Bowl spot for Wendy's. Brown has previously helmed spots for Beats by Dre, Microsoft, Citibank, AT&T, Fox and Sundance. Others on its roster include editor-turned-director and director of photography Matthew J. Clark, short film and commercial comedy director Jacqueline Dow, Joe Vanhoutteghem and Jonny Zeller.

Hans Emanuel Credit: JSA

John Spary Associates has signed fashion and beauty director Hans Emanuel for representation in most of Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Emanuel has experience in the U.S., Europe, Mexico and Russia, and speaks a variety of languages. His spot for Opi (its first brand commercial) helped him win a Bronze Lion at Cannes among other awards.

Eddie Ringer Credit: Wax

Wax has expanded its editorial roster with the addition of film and commercial editor Eddie Ringer. He joins from Wildchild & Bonch in New York. Prior to that, he spent over eight years at Sausalito-based agency Butler Shine Stern and Partners, where he edited and directed advertising projects spanning broadcast commercials, online campaigns, and branded content.

(From L) Celia Williams, Paul Harrison and Jason Watts Credit: Glen Allsop

U.K. post production studio Freefolk opens its first office in New York City this month. Colorist Paul Harrison will relocate to the U.S., while Jason Watts, global creative director and co-founder, will work out of both the U.S. and U.K. offices, bringing team members with him across the Atlantic as needed. Heading up the New York office is Executive Producer Celia Williams, whose experience includes being head of production at DDB New York and Arnold New York, along with stints at DDB Chicago, The Martin Agency, McGarryBowen, Ogilvy & Mather, StrawberryFrog and Hudson Rouge. Freefolk's recent projects include color grading for Bud Light's Super Bowl LI spot via Wieden & Kennedy NY.

Dan Lentaigne Credit: The Elements Music

Music and sound design company The Elements Music has appointed Dan Lentaigne as head of new business, U.K. She will work closely with London Partner and Creative Director Andy Carroll, who she previously worked with at music production company Soundfly. She began her career as a singer and songwriter and has also worked at London's Metropolis Recording Studios.