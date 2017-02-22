Community Films Signs Young, Winecoff Joins Epoch

Aleysa Young Credit: Community Films

Comedy director Aleysa Young has joined Community Films. Splitting time between Toronto and Los Angeles, Young has directed spots for such brands as Mitsubishi, Toshiba, Caramilk, Molson, McDonald's, and Subway. Her recent CBC show "Baroness Von Sketch Show" has garnered five Canadian Screen Awards, including for Best Director. She recently wrapped "Workin' Moms," a half-hour comedy series, as well "This Hour Has 22 Minutes", a news satire show, both for CBC.

Duncan Winecoff Credit: Epoch Films

Director Duncan Winecoff has signed with Epoch Films for commercial representation. Winecoff began his career directing music videos and fashion films and has directed campaigns for Nike, Free People, Absolut, and New Balance, as well as working with artists including Miguel, Raury, Elle Varner, and Oh Land. His work was shortlisted for the Cannes Young Directors Award in 2016.

Jeannette Godoy Credit: Superlounge

Director Jeannette Godoy has joined Superlounge for exclusive U.S. spot representation. The move marks a return to the company for Godoy, a former choreographer whose documentary, "Free 2 Be Me," aired at the 2015 Special Olympics World Games, screened at numerous festivals and is currently airing on Dance Network. She has spent the last three years traveling the world with Nike, directing Nike Training Club work. Her first effort with Superlounge is called "The Myles Yachts Project."

Nicolas Randall Credit: Bullitt

Bullitt has signed Nicolas Randall, a director and creative director who has worked for brands including Land Rover and Roberto Cavalli, to its roster. He has also collaborated with the likes of Ok-Go and Beats, and was part of the team that developed and directed Daft Signz x Vans showcasing L.A'.s symbolic sign spinners that received a million views in one week. He is also involved with Vandroid, a multi-entertainment property merging film, music, and a comic book series.

Samir Mallal Credit: m ss ng p eces

M ss ng p eces has added filmmaker Samir Mallal to its roster. Mallal's 2010 Tropicana commercial "Arctic Sun" earned him a spot in the Saatchi & Saatchi New Directors Showcase at Cannes Lions, plus the Best Young Director award and a Gold Lion. He signed with Smuggler and went on to helm commercials for brands including GE, Google, Coca-Cola and Starbucks, working with agencies including BBDO, Deutsch, Y&R, Droga5 and JWT. He has also co-directed three feature-length documentaries produced through the National Film Board of Canada, including "Nollywood Babylon."

Arno Salters Credit: Riff Raff

London-based RiffRaff Films has signed Franco-British Director Arno Salters to its roster. Salters has helmed spots for Playstation, Tassimo, Ebay, Wrangler and Canon. His most recent piece for Chobani aired during the Grammys this year, with music by the band Yacht.

Ryan Goodwin-Smith Credit: Blinkink

Ryan Goodwin-Smith has joined Blinkink in London as executive producer after more than six years at Passion Pictures. The Texan brings experience across a range of disciplines including traditional 2D, CG 3D, stop frame and real-time animation. His work includes Nike's World Cup spot "The Last Game."

Ben Hibon Credit: Luma

Creative studio Luma has taken on Ben Hibon as executive creative director. Hibon's career as an artist and animation director has taken him from commercials to branded content to video game creation for clients like Disney, Microsoft, Sony, Riot Games and more. He has worked on design for feature films such as "Snow White and the Huntsman" and "The Last Witch Hunter" and created the Academy Award-nominated "The Tale of Three Brothers" animated sequence for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1."

Nate Pence Credit: TwoPoint0

Editor Nate Pence, based in Chicago, has joined TwoPoint0. Pence began his career at Whitehouse Post in Los Angeles and has also worked at Beast, Digital Kitchen and Conspiracy. His campaigns included work for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Intel, the Chicago Cubs and the first global efforts for Sailor Jerry Rum. He is currently editing a Groupon campaign via O'Keefe, Reinhard & Paul.

Tim Avery Credit: Northern Lights

New York-based entertainment agency Northern Lights has promoted Tim Avery from assistant editor to editor. Avery joined Northern Lights in 2013, working on promos, commercials and co-branded content. As an editor, he has worked on spots and promos for such clients as Walmart, E!, Oxiclean, AMC, Mercedes and Animal Planet.