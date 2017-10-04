Epoch Signs Tempelman, Poklar Opens Empress With All-Female Roster

Philippe Tempelman Credit: Epoch Films

Swedish director Philippe Tempelman is signing with production company Epoch Films for his first representation in the U.S. Tempelman first gained attention when he won the 2008 Young Director Award in Cannes for his work on a PSA film for Swedish non-profit Stop the Street Violence. His commercial clients have included H&M, Volvo, Swedish Radio, Wrangler and A-Z, and he has worked with artists such as Lykke Li and Say Lou Lou and agencies including Forsman & Bodenfors and CP&B.

Micki Poklar Credit: Ariel Fisher

Production industry veteran Micki Poklar is opening Empress Studios, a production company that exclusively represents female directors, in Los Angeles. Poklar has spent the past 15 years producing commercials for brands including Apple, Google and Samsung. The company's roster includes directors Alissa Torvinen, Charlotte Rabate, Montana Mann and Tabitha Denholm. Between them they have directed work for brands including Audi, Johnson & Johnson, HP, AT&T and Calvin Klein, as well as music videos for artists such as Jennifer Hudson, Black Eyed Peas and Florence and the Machine.

Mary-Sue Masson Credit: Company

Writer and director Mary-Sue Masson is signing with Company for spots and branded content. Masson is best known for her campaign for Haribo via U.K. agency Quiet Storm, in which adults are voiced by kids. This marks the first time Masson has been represented by a spot company in the U.S. She will continue to direct spots in the U.K. out of HunkyDory. Aside from her commercial work, Masson is writing a comedy-based mini-series and is involved with other filmmaking projects.

Thomas Hefferon Credit: BestFriend

BestFriend, the L.A. and NY-based production studio led by executive producer Zak Thornborough, is adding Irish director Thomas Hefferon to its roster for his first U.S. representation. Hefferon's first short film "The Confession" screened at over 40 festivals around the world, including Tribeca, Palms Springs, and Sundance, and had a national cinema release in Ireland. On the commercial side, he has worked with Jaguar and Land Rover, Panasonic, Infinity, Jameson, Armstrong International, and Johnson & Johnson. His first project out of BestFriend is a two-spot campaign for Massachusetts Financial Services via FCB Chicago.

David Cranor and Gillian Marr Credit: The Helm

David Cranor and Gillian Marr are opening The Helm, a full-service commercial production company based in Toronto. The pair have a combined 35 years of production experience. Cranor's career began in the music video industry and since 2003, he has straddled roles as an executive and line producer at Industry Films and Brown Entertainment. Marr has produced more than 200 commercials in 17 different countries and over 40 North American cities. The Helm has already completed work for Rogers, Freedom Mobile and SpinMaster.

Adam Bonke Credit: Alkemy X

Creative content company Alkemy X is adding director Adam Bonke and senior editor Paul Bastin to its roster. A previous winner of the Young Director Award at Cannes, Copenhagen-based Bonke has worked with such brands as Comcast, Coca-Cola, Nike, Red Cross, and Doctors Without Borders. Bastin brings over 20 years of experience in the post-production industry, having worked as an in-house editor and motion graphics animator at R/GA, Ogilvy & Matherand RadicalMedia.

Isaac Chen, Carr Schilling, Graham Turner and Chan Hatcher Credit: Cabin Editing

Managing partner Carr Schilling and editors Chan Hatcher, Graham Turner, and Isaac Chen are opening Santa Monica-based creative editing and VFX boutique Cabin Editing Company. Schilling formerly worked with Hatcher, Turner, and Chen at NO6. Cabin, whose roster also includes creative director/flame artist Verdi Sevenhuysen and editor Lucas Spaulding, will offer services including creative editorial, visual effects, finishing, graphics and color.

Erik Proulx Credit: Fighting Monk

Agency creative director turned documentary maker Erik Proulx is opening Fighting Monk, a full-service production company based in Austin and New York, with producer Ira Brooks. Proulx spent much of his career as a copywriter and then creative director at advertising agencies including Arnold, StrawberryFrog, Lowe, Dentsu and VML before becoming a documentary filmmaker. His work includes documentary film "Lemonade," which profiled 17 laid-off advertising executives in search of new careers.

Tobin Kirk Credit: Laundry

Design and animation studio Laundry is adding Tobin Kirk as executive producer. Kirk brings nearly 20 years of experience spanning broadcast design, main title sequences, integrated content, traditional on-air spots, branded content, digital, and social. He previously held positions as managing executive producer at Troika and executive producer at Blind. He has worked with clients including XBox/Microsoft, AT&T, Chrysler, Gatorade, Virgin America, TBS, CBS, Mark Burnett Productions and Endemol.

Deb Oh Credit: Nylon Studios

Music and sound boutique Nylon Studios, which has offices in New York and Sydney, is hiring Deb Oh as senior producer. Oh is a classically-trained musician with nearly a decade of experience in the commercial music space, working as a music supervisor and producer on both the agency and studio sides. She comes to Nylon from Y&R, where she spent two years working as a music producer for clients including Dell, Xerox, Special Olympics, Activia and Optum.

Joanna Manning Credit: Whitehouse Post

Whitehouse Post is promoting Joanna Manning to the role of executive producer. Manning has spent over 13 years at Whitehouse Post LA, and has collaborated with brands and directors on projects including Apple's "Your Verse," directed by Emmanuel Lubezki, the Henry-Alex Rubin-helmed "Create What's Next" campaign for Adidas, and Prettybird co-founder Paul Hunter's Kia spots starring Blake Griffin.

Aubrey Woodiwiss Credit: Carbon

Creative studio Carbon is hiring Aubrey Woodiwiss as senior colorist and director of color grading. He has worked on spots for Dulux, NBA 2K17, Coors, and Honda, music videos including Beyonce's "Formation," and Calvin Harris/Rihanna's "This Is What You Came For," He has worked at The Mill and Electric Theater Collective since starting his career in the early 2000s at Framestore.

Ben Leeves Credit: Jungle Studios

London audio post production facility Jungle Studios is appointing Ben Leeves as a senior sound designer. His work includes the Lego Batman promo for Sky, various Meerkat adverts for Compare The Market and Warburton's "The Giant Crumpet Show" featuring The Muppets.