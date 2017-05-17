Epoch Signs Douglas Avery, Mike Warzin Joins Arts & Sciences

Douglas Avery Credit: Epoch Films

Most Popular

Epoch has signed director Douglas Avery, formerly with Furlined, to its roster. His recent work includes: Carhartt's "Weathermen", Gatorade's "Keep her in the Game", Audi "Summer Force of Nature" out of Venables, Bell & Partners and the "Ban Bossy" campaign out of BBDO. Earlier in his career, his first commercial for Levi's won him an award for Best New Director at the British Craft Advertising Awards.

Mike Warzin

Arts & Sciences has signed director Mike Warzin for U.S. representation. Warzin worked as an art director and writer for Wieden & Kennedy before joining Anomaly as a senior creative. He has worked as a creative on brands such as Nike, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Budweiser. As a director, he has done projects for Brand Jordan, Smirnoff, Adidas and Brooks.

David Holm Credit: Society

Society has signed David Holm, formerly represented by Supply & Demand, to its roster of directors. Holm began his career as a designer and animator at Superfad, working at Digital Kitchen, Brand New School, and Prologue before directing documentary short "American Dreams," which led to his first signing as a live-action director. Recent clients include Cadillac, Marriott, Audi, Chase, Chevy, Nikon and Dodge Ram. Holm is currently working on a campaign in Rome for Birra Ichnusa and will travel to Shanghai for a Ford shoot before returning to his home base in Seattle.

Chris Clavadetscher Credit: RSA Films/Black Dog Films US

Yoni Lappin Credit: Truly Young

RSA Films has appointed Chris Clavadetscher as executive producer of Black Dog Films U.S., where he will lead the company's music video division stateside. Clavadetscher spent the last two years as a creative producer for Interscope Records overseeing film and photography for a roster of artists including DJ Snake, The 1975, AlunaGeorge, Børns and Billie Eilish. His new position marks a return to RSA, where he was a staff executive producer and video rep from 2011 until 2014. Yoni Lappin has signed for representation in the U.S. via RSA and for music videos in the U.S. via Black Dog. Lappin's credits include Mura Masa's video trilogy "What if I go?" (nominated for a UK Music Video Award in 2016).

Nicholas Wenger Credit: Durable Goods

Comedy director Nicolas Wenger has signed with Durable Goods for U.S. commercial representation. He has worked on spots for brands such as Chevrolet, Virgin America, Porsche, Durex, AT&T, Staples and Johnnie Walker. His recent work includes the first season of "Mack & Moxy," a kid's TV show produced for PBS and Netflix.

RC Cone Credit: Little Minx

Little Minx has added director, photographer and drone operator RC Cone to its roster of filmmakers. His work includes short film "The Accord," about surfers in Iceland, which includes drone footage shot by Cone himself and has won awards at the Banff Mountain Film Festival, the Kendal Mountain Film Festival, Santa Cruz Surf Film Fest, and the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival.

Following Hogarth Worldwide's acquisition of Coda, a New York City-based VFX boutique, it has added audio engineer Chris Afza, editor Vee Pinot, executive producer Evan Sanyour, and design director Paul Agid to its team. Afza has worked at audio post house Sound Lounge with brands like Under Armour, PlayStation, Cadillac, and Tylenol. Pinot has worked at Gramercy Park Studio with brands such as Chevrolet, Heinz, Pantene, and Hugo Boss. Sanyour was previously at Editel and Blink FX before shifting his focus to post production. Agid started his career at VFX company R/GA and completed his training in Editel, Click 3X, and Blink Fx before partnering with Sanyour to open Coda.

(From L) Lisa Mogol, Cindy Nielsen, Christopher Pensiero and Bryan Wetzel. Credit: Bikini Edit

Editors Lisa Mogol, Cindy Nielsen, Christopher Pensiero and Bryan Wetzel are joining the commercial roster of edit studio Bikini Edit. Mogol has previously worked with Moondog Editorial, Company X, and Mad River Post. Nielsen and Pensiero, who are married, founded Eye Candy in 2010 and have collaborated with agencies, animation houses, and production companies. Wetzel's most recent commercials credits include campaigns for Comcast, IBM, Lowes, Starburst, Tide, UPS, Verizon FIOS, and Wendy's.

Tony Volante Credit: Harbor Picture Company

Tony Volante has joined Harbor Picture Company as supervising sound editor & re-recording mixer. He previously worked at Sound Lounge, where he served as a re-recording mixer and founded the film and television division. In 2014, he founded audio post company TVO Post. He has worked on films including "Paterson," "The Place Beyond the Pines," "Blue Valentine," "Limitless," "The Light Between Oceans," and "The Dinner".

Doug Cox Credit: The Cabinet

San Francisco-based production and postproduction collective The Cabinet has formed a strategic alliance with ArsenalCreative, a multidisciplinary post production studio based in Los Angeles. The Cabinet was launched last year by Director/Editor Doug Cox. ArsenalCreative is overseen by Managing Director Mark Leiss and Executive Producer Cortney Haile, who are both partners.

Nate Cali Credit: Nomad Editing

Nomad has signed editor Nate Cali to its roster. Cali, who will be based out of the Santa Monica office, has edited campaigns for clients including Nike, Reebok, Red Bull, Taco Bell, Capital One and Funny or Die.