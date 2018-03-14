Caviar Adds Norman Bates, Greenpoint Signs Heath and More

Norman Bates Credit: Caviar

Caviar is adding Belgian filmmaking duo Norman Bates to its roster for commercial & music video representation in Belgium, Holland, Spain and the U.K. Norman Bates, who as individuals go by Inti Calfat and Dirk Verheye, are an international directing team based in Brussels who have shot global commercial campaigns for clients including Coca Cola, European Parliament, HTC, Mazda, Mercedes, Renault, Samsonite and Uniqlo. Earlier this month the duo signed to BRF in the U.S.

Jesse Heath Credit: Greenpoint Pictures

Greenpoint Pictures is signing director Jesse Heath for U.S. representation. Born in Brighton and now based in Los Angeles, his films have premiered on Dazed, Hypebeast, Oyster and i-D Magazine, and his most recent short films, "Sola" and "Little Rats," received Vimeo Staff Picks.

Viivi Huuska Credit: Diktator

Diktator is signing Finnish director/ photographer Viivi Huuska to its roster. Huuska has worked with film producers, editorial magazines, fashion designers and Finnish record companies and music artists. Her work explores gender, femininity, the representation of the female figure in modern media, body activism and the importance of tolerance.

Ivan Grbovic Credit: The Corner Shop

The Corner Shop is adding director Ivan Grbovic to its roster of directors for representation in the U.S. His first commercial work was for Rona for the 2010 Olympics and he has gone on to shooting campaigns for Bank of America, Ubisoft, Lexus and Burger King.

Toben Seymour and Meghann Artes Credit: Tessa Films

Tessa Films, the production company founded last year by Lisa Masseur and Reid Brody, is adding Toben Seymour and Meghann Artes to its roster. Seymour has previously shot work with Masseur via One at Optimus and, before that, at Radar Studios. For Artes, this is her first representation agreement with a production company in the U.S., having previously been represented by You Are Here in the U.K.

Steward Burris Credit: JAMM

Santa Monica-based creative visual effects studio Jamm is hiring animation veteran and longtime collaborator Steward Burris as animation supervisor. Burris has been working with Jamm in a freelance capacity since their inception four years ago, and has been animating and supervising on feature films, television, commercials, games, and VR for over two decades. His repertoire includes the famous dancing Kia hamsters.

Fiona Chilton Credit: Method Studios

VFX company Method Studios is appointing VFX and animation production executive Fiona Chilton as head of production in Sydney, a new role reporting to Sydney general manager Jeannette Manifold. The native Australian joins Method most recently from Animal Logic, and previously has held long tenures and leadership roles with VFX and animation studios all over the world, including Framestore/CFC, Tippet Studios, The Orphanage and Universal Pictures.

Matthew Hilber Credit: Whitehouse Post

Whitehouse Post is adding commercial editor Matthew Hilber its roster. Hilber has spent the past 16 years at Joint in Portland where he teamed with directors including David Gordon Green, Ulf Johansson, Jake Szymanski, and Stacy Wall on campaigns for Facebook, Old Spice, Coca-Cola, Chrysler, and P&G. In 2017, he cut Turbo Tax's "Humpty Dumpty" Super Bowl spot.