Anna Rose Holmer Joins RSA, Anonymous Adds Green

Director Anna Rose Holmer has joined RSA Films for commercial representation. Holmer's directorial feature debut "The Fits" played at both the Venice (2015) and Sundance (2016) Film Festivals and earned her nominations for breakthrough director at the Gotham Awards and best first feature at the Independent Spirit Awards. Her most recent short-form content includes a video for James Blake's "My Willing Heart," featuring a pregnant Natalie Portman, and the original piece, "Moonlight x Alvin Ailey" for the Nowness Just Dance film series that pays homage to Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight."

Director Johnny Green has joined Anonymous Content for commercial, film and television representation in the U.S. and the U.K. Green has helmed campaigns for global brands including Sony, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Under Armour, Hennessy, Guinness and Nike. His work includes Under Armour's "Misty Copeland" commercial and ads for Hennessy out of Droga5.

Native Content has added Sorrel Brae to its directorial roster. Based in New York, he was previously signed with Humble and Anonymous Content and has worked with brands including Proctor & Gamble, the NFL, Mozilla Firefox, Bank of America, American Express and Toyota. His independent short films such as "A Film by Vera Vaughn" and "The Trial of Barnaby Finch" have screened at festivals around the world and were named Vimeo staff picks.

The Mill has appointed Barry Parkhill as managing director of its New York studio. Parkhill succeeds Heather Fullerton, who has moved into the newly created role of chief strategy officer. He joins New York from The Mill's London studio, where he was group commercial director. Previous to joining The Mill, Parkhill worked for XIX Entertainment, where he collaborated with sports, fashion and television brands such as David & Victoria Beckham, Roland Mouret and American Idol, before becoming managing partner in London-based creative agency WCRS, and partner in its parent company Engine.

Derby has signed director Roberto Serrini to its roster. Serrini has worked with brands in the fashion, travel, beverage and automotive industries, including Nike, The New York Times, Google, Victoria's Secret, Belvedere Vodka, The Lincoln Motor Company, Adidas and Kate Spade. He started his career as an editor at V2 and Jump before transitioning to Thelab where he was the director of motion media.

Music and sound boutique Nylon Studios, which has offices in NYC and Sydney, has signed composer Lydia Davies for global commercial representation. Her work has appeared in film trailers including for "Wonder Woman" and Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." She has also created cinematic tracks for brands such as L'Oreal, New Balance, MTV and Hugo Boss.

Contagious L.A. has signed director Brandon Bray for exclusive U.S. representation in branded content. Bray's experience includes film projects and work for Facebook, Verizon, The Pulitzer Center, Ford, DuPont and The World Bank. His latest film, "Erosion," was named "Best Documentary Short" at the 2016 Lower East Side Film Festival in New York City, and an Official Selection at the 2017 Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF).

L.A. production company Society has added German directo Joachim Zunke to its roster of directors. Berlin-based Zunke, known as JoJo, recently directed the spot "The Thief" for haircare brand Syoss, in conjunction with Walker Zurich.

Oceana Branding has signed director Jan Boon for exclusive representation in the U.S. for commercials and branded content. Boon isbest known for documentary-style branding, an example being his short for Samsung titled, "The Worst Instagram Ever," which took Gold at last year's Shanghai Film Festival.

Bicoastal editorial shop Spot Welders has hired Anna Rotholz as executive producer/head of development in its NYC office. Rotholz brings over a decade of sales experience upon her return to the edit shop. She has worked with industry shops as Believe Media, Uber Content, Imaginary Forces, Whitehouse Post, Union Editorial, Barking Owl Music, Independent Media, O Positive and Biscuit Filmworks.

Toronto-based production company Partners Film has launched Budgie Content, an offshoot division dedicated to digital content. Its roster includes Boombox Group, Max Kopanygin, Paul Short, Sophomore, Nomad Republic and Nathan J. Haynes. Day-to-day operations will be handled by Executive Producer Sandy Kelly and sales executive Jill Godbold. Kelly started at Partners Film in 2008 and became the head of production in 2012, while Godbold joined in 2016.

Leviathan has appointed Senior Producer Bill Galusha to its team. Over the past several years, Galusha has produced and curated projects for clients including Google, NASA, Nike, Vice and YouTube. A former producer at Bot & Dolly, and its sister company, Autofuss, Google, and Obscura, his portfolio spans interactive and experiential installations including Prismatic NYC, a permanent kinetic sculpture which hovers just above NYC's Highline Park.