Honor Society signs Cynthia Wade, Ridley Scott forms Ridley Scott Creative Group

Cynthia Wade Credit: Honor Society

Honor Society is signing Oscar-winning film and commercial director Cynthia Wade for U.S. commercial representation. Wade won an Academy Award for her HBO short documentary "Freeheld," which was made into a narrative film starring Julianne Moore and Ellen Page. She has also directed commercial campaigns for brands including Kellogg's, Unilever, Pfizer, Hershey and Bristol Myers Squibb. Her branded films include "Selfie" for Dove Real Beauty and "#EndMommyWars" for Similac. In April, she premiered feature-length documentary entitled "Grit" at the Hot Docs International Film Festival in Toronto, and is now developing her first narrative feature.

Ridley Scott Creative Group Credit: Ridley Scott Creative Group

Ridley Scott is bringing together all RSA Films-affiliated companies together in a multi-business restructure to form the Ridley Scott Creative Group. Luke Scott will assume the role of Global CEO, working with founder Ridley Scott, and partners Jake Scott and Jordan Scott. The Group includes commercial production company RSA Films; music video production company Black Dog Films; entertainment marketing company 3AM; commercial production company Hey Wonderful; newly founded U.K. commercial production company Darling Films and film and television production company Scott Free.

(l. to r.) Geno Imbriale and Vincent Peone Credit: ArtClass

Director Vincent Peone and producer Geno Imbriale are opening ArtClass, a production company based in Hollywood. Peone, who was a founding member of CollegeHumor original video, has helmed spots for brands like Lincoln Motor Company, American Express, Geico, MLB Shop, and ESPN with celebrities such as Mindy Kaling, Allison Williams, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. The ArtClass roster also includes Jake Hurwitz, co-creator of CollegeHumor series "Jake and Amir,;" Andy Dulman, who has worked with Natalie Portman and on brands like Google, Mulberry, Illy Coffee, Instagram, Airbnb and Lexus; filmmaking duo V/K, comprised of director/model Vincent Lacrocq and art director Kristell Chenut; and Kneeon, a Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary studio specializing in 2D animation and stop motion.

(l-r) Chris Knight, Phil Crowe, Robert Sethi Credit: The Mill Los Angeles

The Mill Los Angeles is promoting executive creative director Phil Crowe to chief creative officer and Chris Knight and Robert Sethi to executive creative directors. Crowe and Knight, co-founders of The Mill's LA studio, relocated from The Mill's London base in 2007 and have each been with the company for over 20 years. Crowe has led VFX on campaigns such as Old Spice "The Man Your Man Could Smell Like" and P&G's "Thank You, Mom." Knight recently led on commercials such as Kia "Hero's Journey" and Amazon's "Alexa Loses Her Voice." Sethi came on board in 2009 to jointly head up the CG department, and has worked on CG for brands such as Xbox, Kia, Marvel and Energizer.

Juliet Tierney Credit: Ntropic

VFX producer Juliet Tierney is joining Ntropic's Los Angeles studio as its executive producer. Tierney joins Ntropic from Eight VFX, where she was head of production working on projects including "I, Tonya," and the pilot and first episode of Fox sci-fi show "The Orville." Previously, she spent four years as senior producer at MPC, working on campaigns such as NBA "Jingle Hoops," Geico's "Fast Forward" and a Super Bowl spot for AAA. She has also worked at Fallon London and Mother London.

Akiko Iwakawa-Grieve Credit: Rock Paper Scissors

Editor Akiko Iwakawa-Grieve is joining Rock Paper Scissors for representation in the U.S. She has worked on campaigns for Converse, Ford, Pepsi, and Nike with collaborators that have included artists and directors ranging from Hiro Murai and Vincent Haycock to Chris Milk, Marco Brambilla and the late Nagi Noda. Prior to Rock Paper Scissors, she was represented by Cut + Run.

Carol Dunn Credit: Human Worldwide

Music house Human Worldwide is hiring Carol Dunn as executive producer. Dunn joins Human from post-house PS260, where she served as executive producer in its West Coast office for two years. There, she worked with brands such as American Greetings, NBA, Hyatt, Kia, Instagram and Truth. She has also served as executive producer and head of sales at Squeak E Clean Productions and Amber Music, and at the record labels Capitol Records and Interscope Records.

Stefanie Bassett Credit: WAX

Editorial company Wax is appointing Stefanie Bassett to the role of director of business development. Bassett has held executive producer and business development roles at the likes of Uppercut, Jump Editorial and Poetica. Most recently, she worked on Bvlgari's "The Litas Roma" short film for Tribeca Film Festival, with Grey San Francisco on "Find Your Reason" for Fitbit Stories, and with Grey New York on three Volvo Campaigns.

Steve Ackerman Credit: Somethin' Else

London radio and audio content specialist agency Somethin' Else is moving into original content production with the launch of its own dedicated podcast studio. Sound Directions will enable Somethin' Else to develop its own intellectual property, focusing on drama and narrative journalism as well as creating entertainment properties. Steve Ackerman, managing director of Somethin' Else, will lead the new division, which will take over production of the agency's regular podcast commissions from Audible, Spotify and the BBC. Eight new staff will be hired to work full-time at Sound Directions, collaborating with existing talent at the agency.