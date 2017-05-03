Hungry Man Signs Farhang, Papamichael Joins Untitled

Amir Farhang Credit: Hungry Man Productions

Most Popular

Amir Farhang has joined the directing roster at Hungry Man Productions. Farhang, who was an advertising creative at 180, Wieden & Kennedy, CP&B and BBH before turning director in 2012, was previously represented by Caviar. He won a Cannes Lion for his work on "World's Toughest Job" for American Greetings in 2016. His commercial work also includes the "Swingman" campaign for Adidas and spots for Gatorade, Ikea and Priceline.

Phedon Papamichael Credit: Untitled

Untitled has signed director Phedon Papamichael to its roster. Papamichael is known as a director of photography on feature films including "The Descendants," "3:10 to Yuma," "Walk the Line" and "Nebraska," for which he earned an Academy Award nomination. His next cinematography release, Alexander Payne's "Downsizing," is slated for release in December. Commercial work includes a recent spot for Nespresso featuring George Clooney and a campaign for Greece's Aegean Airlines.

Jonathon Ker Credit: Hobnob

Veteran executive producer Jonathon Ker has launched commercial production company Hobnob, with executive producer Skot Bright, providing exclusive U.S. representation for directors Angela and Ithyle, Mario Zozin, Senain Kheshgi, Pawel Pawlikowski, Ben Perry, Marc Rissman, and Todd Kellstein. Ker, a former head of TV at BBH in London, previously launched the commercial division of the music video company Limelight and later opened Palomar Pictures. Bright's work includes music videos for Janet Jackson, U2, Eminem, Madonna and more, as well as commercials for brands such as Ford, Cadillac, Miller, and Levis.

Clayton Vomero Credit: Cadence Films

New York and Paris-based production and management company Cadence Films has added Clayton Vomero to its Paris roster. Vomero, who splits his time between New York and London, has worked on projects for brands including Amazon, Apple, Jockey, Nike, Facebook and Under Armour. Other work includes his 2015 short film "Gang," a gritty portrait of friendship in New York City.

Pepe Lansky Credit: LightHouse Films

Julien Rocher Credit: LightHouse Films

New York-based Lighthouse Films has signed food director Pepe Lansky and car director Julien Rocher for U.S. representation. Lansky, who is based in Paris, has worked with clients such as KFC, McDonald's, Yoplait, Lavazza, and Moe's Southwest Grill. Rocher, who is represented by Wanda in Europe, and was previously with Troll Pictures in the U.S., has worked with car brands Infiniti, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, Honda as well as PayPal, Armani, and L'Oreal.

Jared Knecht Credit: m ss ng p eces

M ss ng p eces has added director Jared Knecht to its roster for commercial representation. Knecht most recently directed "See Yourself In Others," the flagship ad for the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. He has also directed spots for Zildjian and Brixton, and as a cinematographer has lensed spots for Red Bull, Victoria's Secret and Chambord.

Sean McClintock Credit: Hue&Cry

Hue & Cry has appointed Sean McClintock as the Richmond, Virginia-based production company's new creative director. His experience includes working at companies including Buck, Psyop, Hornet, Imaginary Forces, Block & Tackle and Gretel. He moves from New York City to join Hue & Cry, which was founded three years ago and whose work includes the stop-motion title sequence for Creativity's Top 5.

(L-R) Marcus Nelson, Jakob Rabitsch Credit: Butter Music and Sound

Butter Music and Sound has opened its first European office in Berlin, led by managing director Marcus Nelson. Nelson joined Butter in 2012 as executive producer and opened Butter's debut West Coast office. He is joined by Austrian-born creative director Jakob Rabitsch, who also relocated from Butter's Venice, CA office. Initial work out of Butter Berlin includes collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Saeed Barhoush at Sony ATV, as music partner on the Refugee Integration Project directed by Elliott Rauch at Stink Films.

Jackie James Credit: Heard City

Audio post production company Heard City has appointed Jackie James as executive producer of its Brooklyn location. ,She began her career in production at Reel FX in Dallas working in business development and was most recently post producer and director of development at Dig It Audio.

Ravi Amaratunga Hitchcock Credit: Pi Studios

Amsterdam creative agency We Are Pi has launched entertainment studio Pi Studios, led by former Vice Media global executive producer and Channel 4 commissioner, Ravi Amaratunga Hitchcock. The company's first project, "I Was There When House Took Over The World," is a two-part series for Channel 4's online on demand service All 4. The digital campaign also includes a promotional partnership with Lad Bible, who will translate it into an Instagram story.

Oritte Bendory Credit: Assembly

New York-based production company Assembly has hired Oritte Bendory as executive producer. She arrives at Assembly from a six-year tenure as head of sales at Gartner. Her career has also included working as a producer at Ogilvy & Mather and DDB/Uproar.

Spencer Averick Credit: Final Cut

Spencer Campbell Credit: Final Cut

Suzy Ramirez Credit: Final Cut

Final Cut has signed feature editor Spencer Averick ("Selma,") to its roster. It has also promoted longtime head of production Suzy Ramirez to executive producer, working alongside Eric McCasline, and Spencer Campbell from assistant to rostered editor. The company has also opened a Chicago outpost through a partnership with Third Coast Editorial.

Chris Kursel Credit: BANDIT

New York editorial shop Bandit, formerly known as Fluid, has added editor Chris Kursel to its roster. Kursel has a decade of experience cutting spots for brands including Google, Starbucks, Twitter, Cadillac, American Express, Verizon Wireless and Samsung. He comes to Bandit after a six-year stint at Lost Planet.