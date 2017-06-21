'Hairspray' Director John Waters Joins Saville, Believe Signs Tellander

John Waters. Credit: Saville Productions

Saville Productions has signed "Hairspray" director John Waters for commercial and branded entertainment representation. The writer/director/actor has helmed cult films including "Hairspray," "Pecker" and "Pink Flamingos," which was the first in a series of low-budget films made with his Dreamland repertory company and featuring the actor known as Divine. Waters said in a statement: "I love the idea of directing commercials because it is the opposite of 'auteur' work. My name's not even on the finished product but if I do a good job, the viewer will still suspect I had something to do with it."

Filip Tellander. Credit: Believe Media

Swedish director Filip Tellander has joined Believe Media for representation in the U.S. Tellander has been directing commercials internationally for more than 10 years. Known for his automotive work, he has also helmed spots for such clients as Nike and H&M, as well as music videos and short films. His most recent project took him to Cuba, where he directed the new H&M Spring line for kids. He continues to be represented by Indio in Sweden and Quad in France.

Sing-Sing. Credit: Society

Society has added directorial duo Sing-Sing to its roster. Sean Pecknold and Adi Goodrich began working together as a tandem shortly after meeting on a project for Sony, and have collaborated periodically ever since. Their Sing-Sing Studio is located in Los Angeles' Chinatown. Most recently they made a 35mm music film for Fleet Foxes, "Fool's Errand," and created the set pieces and projections for the upcoming Fleet Foxes world tour. Goodrich and Pecknold continue to maintain their separate practices as art director/set designer and director/animator.

Wefilm. Credit: Alkemy X

Alkemy X has added Amsterdam-based collective Wefilm to its directorial roster for U.S. representation. The collective is known for its branded content for such clients as Google, Heineken, Vodafone, and Tesla. Since opening in 2010, co-founders (and real-life brothers) Bas and Roel Welling, who serve as executive producer and director, respectively, have built Wefilm's roster around directors and creatives including Joeri Holsheimer, Lennart Verstegen, Basha de Bruijn, Martijn de Jong, Joris Postema, and Beer ten Kate.

Eduardo 'Alvin' Cruz and Morten Vinther. Credit: MPC

MPC has named Eduardo "Alvin" Cruz creative director for New York, while Morten Vinther joins the MPC Los Angeles team as head of 2D. Cruz arrives from Method with an extensive portfolio in the VFX space. He has worked with brands including Coca Cola, Target, Crown Royal, BMW, Volvo, Adidas and GE alongside directing talent such as Peter Thwaites, Roman Coppola and Christopher Riggert. He was also sole creative director on the 2016 Sundance-winning "Swiss Army Man", a feature starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe. Vinther joins from Glassworks in Amsterdam, where he was head of 2D. He has recently worked with directors like Derek Cianfrance, Martin Krejci and Tomas Mankovsky on ad content for brands such as Nike, Samsung, Adidas, Netflix, Louis Vuitton, Smirnoff and Heineken.