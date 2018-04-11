Karena Evans joins M ss ng P eces, RSA signs Sophie Edelstein

Karena Evans Credit: M ssn g P eces

M ss ng P eces is signing Karena Evans, the director behind Drake's latest video "Nice for What," to its roster. Toronto-born Evans, also an actor and writer, began her career as an intern for veteran music video director, Director X and directed Drake's previous video "God's Plan." She has also worked with clients such as SiR, Anders, Belly and on CBC Arts' "Heartbreak to Art" 10-part-series, Nike's Air Max campaign and a "Black Lives Matter" social commentary piece. Earlier this year, she became the first woman to receive Canada's Prism Prize's Lipsett Award for her innovative creative approach to music video art .

(from l.) Rachel Morrison and Sophie Edelstein Credit: RSA

RSA Films is signing filmmaker Sophie Edelstein for commercial representation in the U.S. and U.K. Edelstein has directed high-profile fashion films for Smythson, Gucci, Elizabeth Arden featuring Reese Witherspoon, Vogue featuring Cara Delevingne and others. She is currently developing a feature film and TV show and recently wrapped a spot for Amazon, with cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

Olivier Gondry Credit: Partizan

Olivier Gondry is rejoining the roster at Partizan. Gondry made his first mark with his commercials for HP, featuring his brother Michel and Vera Wang. Since then, the Paris-based director has gone on to collaborate with brands such as Audi, YouTube, Fiat, Microsoft, Starbucks, Nissan, Canon, Gillette, True Religion, Etsy and Trip Advisor. On the music side, he has worked with artists including Daft Punk, OK Go, and The Vines and most recently, created work for Joywave's "Doubt."

Renee Mao Credit: Greenpoint Pictures

Director Renee Mao is joining Greenpoint Pictures for global representation. An Australian director based in New York City, she spent several years living in Beijing. Her latest project is "We Won't Stop," for March of Dimes, which depicts real women in their journey before, during and after new motherhood. She was also behind the short film "Dear Mr. President," which features elementary school students voicing their concerns in letter form to President Donald Trump. Her portfolio of work also includes branded content for clients such as Google, Pepsi, Chivas Regal and Meals on Wheels.

Arthur Jafa Credit: Stink Films

Video artist Arthur Jafa has signed with Stink Films for global representation. Jafa is perhaps best known for "Love Is The Message, The Message Is Death (2016)," a seven-minute video set to Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam." This screened across the world, in galleries including Gavin Brown's Enterprise in New York, the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MoCA) and the Serpentine in London In 2017. He co-counded motion picture studio TNEG and conceived, shot and edited the music video for JAY-Z's 4:44, the title track from his newest album.

Josh Ruben Credit: Meredith Adelaide

Honor Society is signing comedy director Josh Ruben for U.S. commercial representation. A five-time Webby award winning actor, writer and director, he has directed and starred in thousands of shorts for CollegeHumor as well as work for such brands as Geico, Lucky Charms, Vitamin Water, Ford, TurboTax, NFL, Vogue and Columbia Sportswear. He recently directed half of the upcoming Netflix action/comedy series, "The Green Beret's Guide to Surviving: The Apocalypse," executive produced by Matt Damon and Peter Berg. He is also one of the founding producers of The Woodstock Comedy Festival, a non-profit event in his hometown of Woodstock, New York.

Claire Thomas Credit: Community Films

Los Angeles-based Community Films is signing Claire Thomas for U.S. representation. Thomas began her career as an assistant food stylist and personal chef before starting her blog "The Kitchy Kitchen." She continues to write all the recipes, shoot all the stills and direct all the videos on the blog. Ultimately, this lead to her commercial directing career, which began in 2011 working with McDonald's. Her directorial client list also includes Visa, McCafe, Del Taco, Arby's, Chick-Fil-A, TGI Friday's, Nordstrom, Kraft, Pepperidge Farm, Sargento and Tropicana.

Jimmy Kiddell Credit: Passion Animation Studios

Passion Animation Studios is adding director Jimmy Kiddell to its roster. He joins from the Mill, where he was involved in projects for Audi, Johnnie Walker and Range Rover. Recent work includes "The Easter Surprise'" for Netto featuring CG characters inside a real world set.

Wilf Sweetland Credit: Andrew Ingram

Sweetshop has announced a management restructure of its global team. Paul Prince, formerly CEO, moves into the position of chairman working closely with Sharlene George as global executive producer. Meanwhile, Wilf Sweetland, formerly managing partner, has been promoted to CEO overseeing Sweetshop's core operations in the US, U.K. & Europe, Greater China, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Anthony Dickenson Credit: 1stAveMachine

1stAveMachine is adding to its its directorial roster by signing filmmaker and photographer Anthony Dickenson. The director has created short films such as "I Am Water,' helmed music videos for the likes of Mount Kimbie and The XX and directed campaigns for Lexus, Sony, BBC and the World Wildlife Fund.

Dani Zeitlin Credit: Postal

Bicoastal creative studio Postal is hiring Dani Zeitlin as head of sales. Zeitlin will partner closely with president/founder Eric Berkowitz and managing director of Postal, Jason Mayo. Based in New York, Zeitlin comes to Postal with over a decade of industry experience. Most recently she served as executive producer at MPC NY. Previously, she spent eight years as head of sales at creative editorial and finishing studio Crew Cuts.

Erich Wiemer Credit: The Colonie

The Colonie is to represent editor Erich Wiemer in the Chicago and Detroit markets. Wiemer was a creative editor at Beast/Detroit until it closed its doors earlier this year. Among his editing credits are spots for brands such as Owens Corning, Jeep, USAA, Toyota and Chevy's cross-promotion with "Transformer 4," directed by Michael Bay. His long-form projects include the feature film "When We Went MAD," which is currently in production.

Kate Owen Credit: Wax

Wax is adding to its editorial roster with editor Kate Owen. She has worked across fashion, beauty, lifestyle and entertainment for brands including Gucci, Victoria Beckham, Vogue, Adidas, Sony, Showtime, and Virgin Atlantic. During her career, which has included stints at editorial companies such as Marshall Street Editors and Whitehouse Post, Owen had been BAFTA-nominated for her short film "Turning" and garnered multiple industry awards including a Gold Cannes Lions for her work on "The Man Who Walked Around the World" for Johnnie Walker.

Nikolai van der Burg Credit: Halal

Amsterdam-based music company Sizzer and production company and photography agency Halal have opened a shared Berlin office headed by Nikolai van der Burg (managing director). Gonca Odabas, former head of photography at Acne Berlin, will head up Halal Berlin's photography department, and executive producer Sara Nix will oversee all commercial productions in the market.