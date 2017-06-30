Kathryn Bigelow Joins Smuggler, Public Record Signs Daisy Zhou

Kathryn Bigelow. Credit: Smuggler

Most Popular

"Zero Dark Thirty" and "The Hurt Locker" director Kathryn Bigelow has joined Smuggler's roster for worldwide commercial representation. Her earlier body of work includes "Point Break" (1991), "Strange Days" (1995) and "K-19: The Widowmaker" (2002). "The Hurt Locker" (2009) earned nine Academy Award nominations and won in categories including Best Director and Best Picture. Her latest feature film, "Detroit," is set to be released on Aug. 4. Her work in advertising includes campaigns for Schweppes, Chanel, Ford, and Revlon.

Daisy Zhou. Credit: Public Record

Brooklyn-based production and entertainment company Public Record has signed director Daisy Zhou for her first commercial representation. Her new spot for Nike New York, out just ahead of the New York City Pride March, featuring transgender international vogue dancer Leiomy Maldonado and Nike's new Betrue collection. As a director of photograhy, she has worked on commercial projects for clients such as Lincoln, W Magazine, Chanel, Victoria's Secret and Vox, as well as music videos for artists including Margaret Zhang, Banks, Mykki Blanco, Boston Manor, Cai Guo Qian and James Blunt.

Max Winkler. Credit: RSA Films

RSA Films has signed Max Winkler for commercial representation. Winkler wrote and directed the feature film "Flower," a coming-of-age story that premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and will be released in 2018 by The Orchard. He has also directed several episodes of Fox's "New Girl" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," as well as Netflix's "Lady Dynamite" and Hulu's "Casual." He made his feature directorial debut with "Ceremony," a comedy he also wrote starring Uma Thurman, Michael Angarano and Lee Pace. He continues to be repped by CAA and Management 360 for film and TV.

Oddfellows. Credit: Passion Animation Studios

U.S. based animation studio Oddfellows has joined Passion Animation Studios. Oddfellows has created work for clients including Cartoon Network, Google and Twitter. Founded by executive producer T.J. Kearney and creative directors Colin Trenter and Chris Kelly, it has won awards including the Motionographer Motion Award for Best New Studio.

Ricky Staub. Credit: Great Guns

Great Guns has signed director Ricky Staub to its international roster globally, excluding the French and Dutch markets, where he will be repped by Insurrection. Staub has directed spots for Nike, Coca-Cola, Jeep, Cadillac, and Anthropologie as well as the short film "The Cage." He has also opened a production company, Neighborhood Film Co., in a renovated factory in North Philadelphia. It offers an apprenticeship program to employ the formerly incarcerated.

Nathan Lee. Credit: Sumptuous Media

Tabletop production company Sumptuous Media has added director Nathan Lee to its roster. Over the past several years Lee has directed and produced content for brands like Whole Foods Market, Mutual of Omaha and Habitat for Humanity. He began his career shooting documentaries and has also worked extensively in post-production. He is returning to America after a stint working in Italy.

Lauren Hartstone. Credit: Sibling Rivalry

New York-based production studio Sibling Rivalry has appointed designer/director Lauren Hartstone to the role of creative director. Hartstone has worked for studios including Imaginary Forces, Loyalkaspar and Gretel on brands such as Google, HBO, Spike TV, Pepsi and Smirnoff. She earned Emmy nominations for her main title designs for HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" and "The Pacific."

Bonfire Collective, the New York City-based music supervision company founded by creative head Stephanie Diaz-Matos, has appointed Eric Stamile to lead its new commercial division. Stamile, who composed "House of Z," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, will take on responsibilities as lead composer/creative. The company also hired Sarah Bromberg, who has previously worked as associate director of music and talent at Creative License. There she worked on spots for Walmart, Subaru, and Budweiser and handled several Super Bowl commercials.

James Sweigert. Credit: Laundry

Animation and design studio Laundry has appointed James Sweigert as managing director. Sweigert arrives at Laundry following a tenure as executive producer of TV & Streaming at mOcean. Other previous positions include executive producer/partner at Nathaniel James, head of production at Brand New School, and assistant executive producer at Fuel/Razorfish.