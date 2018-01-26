M ss ng P eces Signs David Ma, Mills Joins Radical Media

David Ma Credit: m ss ng p eces

M ss ng P eces has signed tabletop director David Ma to its roster. Ma started his career as an agency creative working at Droga5, TBWA and 360i before becoming a food-inspired influencer. In 2017, his #foodfilms project transformed recipe videos into the styles of iconic directors like Wes Anderson, Michael Bay, Quentin Tarantino and Alfonso Cuaron, and received over 10 million views on Facebook and YouTube. He also runs popular Instagram feed @davidwma.

Mollie Mills Credit: Grace Mcintee/RadicalMedia



RadicalMedia signed Mollie Mills to its commercial director roster in the US.

Mills was selected for the Saatchi & Saatchi New Directors' Showcase at the 2017 Cannes International Festival of Creativity. She has also been named "One to Watch" by MTV and at 18 years old was named Nike's Best Young Filmmaker in the UK. She also won Best Online Content Creator at the 2014 Tribeca film festival. She has worked on commercial jobs brands including Adidas, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Boiler Room, Converse, Dazed, Hugo Boss, i-D, Nike and Peugeot.

Anderson Wright Credit: Bullitt

Bullitt has added Anderson Wright to its roster. Wright is a filmmaker who creates content for brands, athletes and artists, including a short documentary "Nzingha," featuring Olympic fencer Nzingha Prescod, which won a place on the shortlist at Cannes' Young Director Awards, and was published by National Geographic and The Atlantic. His other projects include a spot for the app Duet Display, which has been seen over 18 million times online, and work for Chevrolet, Mercedes, Bose and others.

Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson Credit: The Sweet Shop

The Sweet Shop has added Icelandic director Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson for international representation. Based in Denmark, he will be available for scripts coming into The Sweet Shop's offices in London, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Shanghai, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland. His film Whale Valley" (2013) received a Cannes Film Festival Special Mention and a nomination for the European Film Awards while last year saw his feature debut "Heartstone (2017)," a personal story about two boys coming of age in a small Icelandic fishing village.

Aaron Beckum Credit: Strike Anywhere

L.A. and San Francisco-based production company Strike Anywhere has named comedic director Aaron Beckum to its roster. Beckum spent time at The Directors Bureau working as a creative director in Roman Coppola's Special Projects Division and went on to form relationships with directors like Mike Mills and Miranda July. He has worked on short films, music videos and commercials, including with clients like Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Redbubble, and Sony Music. His shorts and music videos have screened at festivals all around the world, and he is currently developing a feature film "Microchip Blues" with the support of the Sundance Institute Feature Film Program.

Bram Van Riet Credit: Sequoia Content

Director Bram Van Riet is joining Toronto-based Sequoia Content for Canadian representation. The move reunites him with executive producer Suzanne Allan, with whom he previously worked at Imported Artists. Van Riet is a co-founder of the international production company Caviar, which continues to represent him in the U.S., U.K., France and Belgium. His work includes spots for brands like Toyota, Academy Sports and Bounty.

Matty Brown Credit: UNHEARD/OF

Atlanta and Seattle-based production company Unheard/Of is adding director Matty Brown to its lineup. Brown has directed commercials for brands like Lincoln, Microsoft, Airbnb, Delta Airlines and Google and was recently honored with the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award Story Award sponsored by Visit Seattle.

Richard Gorodecky Credit: Great Guns



Filmmaker, writer and creative director Richard Gorodecky has joined Great Guns for representation across commercials, branded content and music videos. Gorodecky recently won Best British Short Film for "Little Shit" at the London Short Film Festival. He worked for eight years at Wieden & Kennedy, Amsterdam wbefore he became one of the founders and the creative director of Amsterdam Worldwide, an agency specialising in long-format branded content. He also wrote, directed and produced documentary "The River Man" which won Best Short Documentary at the Lift Off Film Festival Amsterdam and Sydney.

Matthew James Thompson Credit: Backyard

Matthew James Thompson joins Backyard for U.S. commercial representation. Thompson has helmed work for brands such as Nike, Google, Jeep, Squarespace, Oreo, Hilton Hotels and Virgin Mobile, among others. He co-launched NYC-based production company North in 2010, where he served as a partner and director. In order to focus more on his directorial career, he has left the company to join the roster at Backyard.

Lizzy Graham Credit: Whitehouse Post

Whitehouse Post has named editor Lizzy Graham to its roster. Graham joins after working in London at companies including Marshall Street and Peepshow. She has worked with brands such as BMW, Adidas, Puma, BBC, One.org, and artists such as Zayn Malik. In 2013 she was tapped to edit the Oscar, Tribeca Film Festival and Aspen Film Festival-winning live-action short, T"he Phone Call."

Miky Wolf Credit: Final Cut

Final Cut is hiring senior editor Miky Wolf to its team. Wolf joins from Big Sky Editorial, where he has cut projects from commercials and music videos to shorts and feature films. Recent work includes an ongoing campaign for Prada with Anonymous Content director Autumn de Wilde starring Elijah Woods, and campaigns for American Express, Google, Lexus, and Verizon. Final Cut is also promoting Betty Jo Moore from assistant to editor, and producer Penny Ensley to head of production.

Lauren Hertzberg Credit: Cut + Run



Cut+Run is promoting Lauren Hertzberg from NY executive producer to East Coast managing director. In her new role, Hertzberg will work in close partnership with Los Angeles-based Managing Partner Michelle Eskin. Hertzberg joined Cut+Run in 2016, having previously at The Whitehouse, where she worked her way up the ranks from receptionist to executive producer.

Mike Wynd Credit: ArsenalCreative

ArsenalCreative expands its VFX team with VFX supervisor Mike Wynd. He comes to Arsenal from MPC, where he spent eight years. He has worked on projects for directors such as Rupert Sanders, Noam Murro, and Adam Berg and has won awards including a Gold British Arrow, as well as a VES Award nomination.

Jennifer Zar Credit: Hostage

Hostage Films has added Jennifer Zar to its production team. Zar has 20 years of marketing and advertising experience including eight years of commercial production experience. She has worked on campaigns across TV, digital and social channels for Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.