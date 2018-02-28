Oscar Nominee Tiny Inventions Joins 1stAveMachine, Smuggler Signs Nourizadeh

Ru Kuwahata and Max Porter Credit: 1stAveMachine London

Tiny Inventions, the animation directing duo from Baltimore, has signed to 1stAveMachine in London for U.K. representation. Comprised of Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata, they have been collaborating for over a decade on short films, TV commercials and music videos. Their fourth short film, "Negative Space," has been nominated for Best Animated Short Film at this year's Academy Awards. Tiny Inventions is represented by Noble Animation in the U.S.

Nima Nourizadeh Credit: Smuggler

Smuggler has added Nima Nourizadeh to its roster for worldwide commercial representation. Nourizadeh is known for his Adidas "House Party" commercial, and recent commercial work includes "The Race" for Bwin out of BBH London.He is also behind music videos for artists such as Hot Chip, Lily Allen, Santigold, Chromeo, and Mark Ronson, as well as feature films "Project X" and "American Ultra."

Alex Prager Credit: Arts & Sciences

Alex Prager joins production company Arts & Sciences for U.S. representation. Prager is a fine art photographer and filmmaker living in L.A., and has worked with brands including Mercedes-Benz and Nordstrom. Her most recent advertising work includes films for Hermes and Julep out of Joan Creative. Editorial work has been featured in publications including "Vogue," "W" and "New York Magazine."

Jessica Brillhart Credit: m ss ng p eces

M ss ng P eces has added virtual reality director Jessica Brillhart to its roster. Brillhart worked at Google as its first in-house director working on shorts and documentaries as part of Google's Creative Lab. She then made the jump into VR, developing and field testing the 16-camera live action VR rig known as Google Jump. Her latest project is "Beethoven's Fifth," a VR collaboration with NASA.

Canadian director Fantavious Fritz has joined Furlined for his first U.S. and U.K. commercial representation. His work has garnered awards from festivals around the world and commissions from clients such as Stella McCartney and H&M, and he was shortlisted last year for the Young Director Awards in Cannes. He is represented by OPC in Canada.

Steffen Haars & Caroline Koning Credit: HALAL

Steffen Haars and Caroline Koning have joined the roster of Halal. Haars has directed commercials for the likes of Domino's Pizza, Heineken, Lays, National Geographic, MTV and Coca-Cola. Koning's first fashion film for Love Stories, 'Bo', was featured on Nowness and as Vimeo Staff Pick, and she has since worked on jobs for the likes of Loewe and Scotch & Soda.

Bing Liu Credit: Nonfiction

Nonfiction Unlimited has named 2018 Sundance Film Festival award-winning filmmaker Bing Liu to its roster of documentary directors. Last month, Liu was presented with Sundance's Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Filmmaking for his feature-length documentary film, "Minding the Gap." Liu is also a segment director and director of photography for director Steve James' "America to Me" 10-part docuseries.

Matt Sklar Credit: Strike Anywhere

Strike Anywhere, the San Francisco and LA-based production company, added director Matt Sklar to its roster. Sklar has helmed broadcast spots for Discover, Infiniti, Quicken Loans, and Under Armour, and edited and directed ads for brands including Johnson & Johnson, Allstate, Facebook, and Instagram.

Chris Applebaum Credit: atSwim

Bicoastal production company atSwim extended its representation of director Chris Applebaum to include the U.S. Previously, Applebaum had been represented by the production company for spots and branding work in Europe. Applebaum has worked on spots for Bud Light, Carl's Jr. and Pizza Hut and music video work for such artists as Demi Lovato and Rihanna.

Katie Grayson Credit: Passion Animation

Katie Grayson has joined Passion Animation Studios London to launch its new experiential division "Passion Experience." She was previously head of experience at Inition where she produced immersive and experiential campaigns for clients including Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota and Adidas.

Peter Tarter and Eric Jenkins Credit: Treehouse Edit

Dallas post production studio Treehouse Edit appointed Senior Engineer Eric Jenkins to lead its new audio post capabilities. The company, founded in 2012 by Peter Tarter and Reid Brody, has opened a new, fully-outfitted audio post suite. Jenkins was most recently an independent mixer and sound designer, working for a variety of post houses and ad agencies in the Dallas area, and has mixed commercials for HEB, Red Lobster, Pier 1, Home Depot, Sports Illustrated, Ford, McDonald's, American Airlines, Baylor Hospital, Chili's and other brands.

Stuart Robinson Credit: Method Studios

VFX company Method Studios promoted Stuart Robinson to EVP and managing director, North American Advertising Production. The company has also brought Alaina Zanotti on board as senior executive producer, business development; and promoted executive producer Stephanie Gilgar to VP, executive producer, advertising in Los Angeles. Executive Producer Angela Lupo is also promoted to VP, executive producer, advertising in New York.

Ayumi Ashley Credit: Ntropic

Ntropic tapped Ayumi Ashley as colorist in its New York office. She moves from San Francisco, where she previously co-founded Mission Film and Design. There, she was working directly with Silicon Valley brands such as Google, Dropbox and Facebook, as well as with agencies such as BBDO, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and Y&R.