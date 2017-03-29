Patrick Dempsey Signs With Independent, Phang and Alicajic Join Committee L.A.

Jennifer Phang Credit: Committee L.A.

Most Popular

Committee L.A., the creative content production studio led by directors Frank Samuel, and Jeff Reed and executive producer Lauren Bayer, has added two indie filmmakers to its directorial roster. Jennifer Phang directed 2015 feature film "Advantageous" that won the Special Jury Award for Collaborative Vision at the Sundance Film Festival, and was acquired by Netflix. Phang also recently directed an episode of the Fox Television horror series "The Exorcist."

Husein Alicajic Credit: Committee L.A.

Husein Alicajic is an Australian writer and director whose advertising work includes spots for brands including Samsung, United Health, Foxtel, Officeworks and Taubmans. In 2012, he relocated to Los Angeles to focus more on feature film projects, which include writing the screenplay for the official biopic of legendary country singer and songwriter Waylon Jennings, and directing the upcoming feature film "Snowbound."

Patrick Dempsey in Tag Heuer ad 'To Jack' Credit: Tag Heuer

Actor Patrick Dempsey, best known for "Grey's Anatomy" (as neurosurgeon "Dr. McDreamy") and "Bridget Jones's Baby," signed as a director with Independent Media and directed his first-ever commercial, for TAG Heuer, through the production company. He also stars in the commercial. The black-and-white ad features Dempsey driving a classic roadster and sporting the watch. According to the company, Dempsey "welcomes this new path in his creative ventures, and plans on doing more directing in the future."

Jacob Hinmon Credit: UNIT9 Films

Unit9 Films has signed director Jacob Hinmon to its roster worldwide. Himmon, who is based in Portland, Oregon, got his start by directing a short film, "Night Becomes Day," which played at festivals including Santa Barbara International and San Francisco Independent. He has worked with brands like Nike, the L.A. Dodgers, Gasses.com and Jack in the Box.

Aurélien Teurlai Credit: Nice Shoes

Production and post studio Nice Shoes has signed lead beauty artist Aurélien Teurlai for exclusive representation in North America. Teurlai, based out of Paris, has collaborated with European directors including Bruno Aveillan and Mert and Marcus, as well as Jean-Baptiste Mondino on a series of spots for Dior starring Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, and Natalie Portman. He has also worked on visual effects and compositing on pieces for luxury brands such as Peugeot, Cartier, BMW, and Lexus.